Quinta da Marinha signals way forward with new luxury suites

Golfers are being offered the ultimate room with a view when they stay at the five-star Hotel Quinta da Marinha following the opening of two new ‘Signature Suites’ at the top Lisbon resort.





Bookable at a rate from €500 per night, the luxury corner suites boast a wealth of luxury amenities and have been unveiled as the latest part of a €5m improvement programme to celebrate the hotel’s 20th anniversary.



Featuring sweeping 180-degree views of the two lakes on Quinta da Marinha’s 18-hole championship golf course from a spacious private balcony, the suites’ king-size beds have been strategically positioned so that the views are just as good for guests whether they’re sitting down and relaxing inside or outside.



Artistic works by world-acclaimed Portuguese photographer Ana Filipa Scarpa adorn the walls of the suites while visitors can unwind and luxuriate in the large en-suite bathrooms, which come equipped with a vintage bathtub and state-of-the-art rain shower.



Located less than an hour’s drive from Lisbon in stunning Cascais, Hotel Quinta da Marinha is part of the ‘Great Hotels of the World’ portfolio and boasts a Robert Trent Jones-designed par-71 golf course with outstanding views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Sintra Mountains.



The hotel undertook a multi-million euro upgrade of its facilities earlier this year, with all of its 198 bedrooms and many communal areas being given a fresh, modern and contemporary look.



In addition to golf, Quinta da Marinha’s extensive range of other sports include yoga, golf, tennis, horse riding and surfing, as well as bike rides around the resort and to explore Cascais and the breathtaking beach of Praia do Guincho, located just 5km away.



