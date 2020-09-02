Clean, reliable and flexible - IHG® enhances ‘Meet with Confidence’ for peace-of-mind planning in an unpredictable world

As the world adapts to new expectations and plans for responsible gatherings, IHG® has enhanced its Meet with Confidence programme to provide appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions, without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require.





IHG Hotels & Resorts have been delivering True Hospitality in meetings and events for decades and have meeting space available in most destinations around the globe. IHG is now combining this wealth of knowledge, with industry best-practices and the expertise behind the IHG Way of Clean, to bolster the global Meet with Confidence commitment.



Prioritising guest safety and wellbeing, while also providing flexible booking during uncertain times, Meet with Confidence means meeting planners and attendees can rest assured that meetings and events at IHG hotels worldwide* will adhere to leading cleanliness and safety practices through:

· Clutter-free event spaces configured to allow for social distancing, leveraging outdoor spaces where possible

· Tables and chairs disinfected before every meeting or event and during breaks

· Management of attendee flow with signage and staggered breaks where possible

· Enhanced food handling and service guidelines

· Hand sanitiser stations throughout the meeting and event space

· Technology solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings

· Meet with Confidence checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact

· IHG Way of Clean - strengthened procedures throughout the hotel to redefine cleanliness and support guests’ wellbeing, from enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas to social distancing measures.



Derek DeCross, SVP, Global Sales commented “We’re seeing a number of organisations currently, or looking forward to, holding safe and responsible meetings and events. To support this, IHG is offering meeting planners peace of mind and adaptability in these uncertain times. The Meet with Confidence programme combines a laser focus on cleanliness as well as flexibility where it’s needed most. Whether it’s for a 10-person meeting, an intimate wedding or a virtual global conference, with more than 5,900 properties in over 100 countries, our diverse family of brands provides exceptional spaces to ensure every meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable.”



Meet with Confidence offers maximum flexibility allowing meeting planners and group decision-makers to book with confidence. This offer, available at participating hotels, includes:

• No Cancellation Fees

• No Attrition Fees for rooms that are not booked

• Up to a 5% rebate towards the master bill

• Short-form contract (at participating hotels)

• IHG Business Rewards points** applicable for the standard qualified bookings (Terms & Conditions apply)



The flexible Meet with Confidence booking terms apply when booking 10 to 50 rooms on peak (with or without a meeting room) at participating hotels for bookings before 31 December 2020, with meet or stay dates by 30 June 2021.



