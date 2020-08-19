Hart Shoreditch to reopen on August 21

The new design-led lifestyle hotel and dining destination on Shoreditch’s Great Eastern Street returns

Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, a new 126-room lifestyle hotel from Curio Collection by Hilton in the heart of East London is re-opening. This is the fourth Curio Collection by Hilton property in London and the brand’s first in East London.





Lina Zakzeckyte, General Manager of Hart Shoreditch, comments: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our doors again. When we soft launched in February, we barely had a chance to welcome guests before being forced to close like the rest of the hospitality industry. We can finally introduce Hart Shoreditch and what makes us different. Not only is it the perfect base for the curious traveller to explore London but we also want to be an integral part of our community and offer a hub for those who live, work and play in the Shoreditch area.”



Hart Shoreditch takes its name from one of the building’s previous occupants, The Harts, who were cabinetmakers in the 1800’s. Once a centre for craftsmanship, East London’s rich industrial and artisan history is referenced throughout the distinctive space (by Fabled Studios). Design details including a striking wrought iron and copper staircase, and contemporary, statement mahogany lighting have been created bespoke to replicate cabinetmaker’s boxes and pay homage to the building’s past life.



Guests can choose from nine guestroom and suite categories at Hart Shoreditch. Each guestroom features a muted, elegant colour palette with copper mirror accents, deep green leather detailing and simplistic, modern furnishings. In the bathrooms, a mixture of textures and materials come together to create a warm, urban space – concrete vanities, herringbone flooring, bold geometric tiling and paired back brass detailing.



Hart Shoreditch is also home to BARBOUN, a restaurant from the team behind acclaimed London restaurants, Yosma and Hovarda. BARBOUN offers an Eastern Mediterranean menu inspired by the flavours of Levantine coastal towns cooked over open flame. The restaurant is headed up by emerging talent Fezile Ozalgan, who has drawn inspiration from her Turkish Cypriot heritage.



The hotel’s all-day bar, Tavla, is an exciting new addition to Shoreditch for both local Londoners and visitors from further afield. With a strong focus on vinyl DJs, and fun, experiential elements such as the chance to play a game of backgammon while enjoying one of the bar’s barrel-aged cocktails or traditional Turkish coffee cooked over hot sand.



Located in the heart of Shoreditch on Great Eastern Street, Hart Shoreditch is conveniently situated just a moment’s walk from Shoreditch High Street underground station and within walking distance of the neighbourhood’s independent boutiques, vibrant bars, restaurants and famous markets such as Brick Lane and Spitalfields. Encouraging guests to immerse themselves in their surroundings and explore the local area, the hotel is also just a stone’s throw away from the City of London and the rest of London’s landmark attractions.



Opening rates at Hart Shoreditch will start from £105 per night (including breakfast) for a Queen Guestroom. Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the ￼ ￼ ￼



award-winning guest-loyalty program, and guests can get up to 20% off with the current Dream Away offer. Hart Shoreditch is also part of the Hilton CleanStay programme. Created in collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and in consultation with Mayo Clinic, Hilton guests will enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.



