Quinta do Lago training camp lays base for PSG Champions League glory

Portugal’s Quinta do Lago resort has revealed the leading role it played in Paris St-Germain’s last-gasp Champions League 2-1 win against Atalanta after the French champions finalised their preparations for the game at the top Algarve venue.





Injury-time goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped PSG to complete one of the most dramatic Champions League comebacks in recent years to book their place in the last four.



Boss Thomas Tuchel spent three days putting his star-studded squad through their paces during the intensive training camp at Quinta do Lago as they made full use of the world-class facilities at the resort’s state-of-the-art performance centre, The Campus.



The French side enjoyed exclusive use of the resort’s football pitches, high-performance gym and recovery areas during the warm-weather training break, and their visit paid full dividends as they came from behind to stun Atalanta in stoppage time.



PSG is the latest high-profile name from the world of football to head to Quinta do Lago to take advantage of extensive sports and lifestyle facilities that have made the resort Europe’s number one destination for elite performance training.



The likes of 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia, the Republic of Ireland, Beijing Guam, Burnley, Rangers, Wolfsburg and Olympique Marseille have all staged warm-weather training camps at the resort since The Campus opened two years ago



Set across a stunning 45,000 sq ft location and offering a world-class training experience for everyone, The Campus has been designed for professionals and amateurs alike to keep fit, with the centre providing world-class facilities to aid training, recovery and rehabilitation.



At the heart of its facilities is a high-tech Desso Hybrid Grassmaster pitch – the world’s number one stadium surface – while the resort is home to 10 top-of-the-range acrylic and synthetic clay tennis and padel courts which cater for guests of all levels.



Set amongst 2,000 acres of the picturesque Ria Formosa Natural Park and just a 15-minute drive from Faro airport, Quinta do Lago has set the benchmark for Europe’s elite golf, sports and family destinations for nearly five decades, and was one of the first to be awarded Clean & Safe approval by the Portugal Tourist Board after the Covid-19 lockdown.



In addition to The Campus, guests can enjoy a wide array of sports including three 18-hole championship golf courses and outstanding practice facilities.



Complementing the sports offering is a choice of 12 first-class bars and restaurants that deliver a range of delicious local and international cuisines, with accommodation on offer at the resort’s recently-acquired boutique hotel, The Magnolia Hotel.



