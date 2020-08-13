Bespoke Hotels finalises hotel management agreement on ex-Shearings hotels

Bespoke Hotels has finalised a five-year Hotel Management Agreement on 40 ex-Shearings Hotels, after the company was put into administration in May. Almost all of the hotels from the Bay, Coast & Country and Country Living collections have joined the ‘Bespoke Hotels’ banner effective immediately.





These will include: The Windermere Hotel, Windermere, The Caledonian in Fort William, The Ship and Castle in St Mawes and the newly refurbished St George in Harrogate, alongside many others in key coastal locations and tourist hot spots throughout the UK.



Having been closed since March, Bespoke Hotels will gradually start to re-open these hotels over the coming months. “Two great hotels in the Lake District – The Derwentwater Hotel & Manor Apartments and The Windermere - as well as The Pitlochry Hydro have been earmarked to reopen first, in late August,” comments Bespoke Hotels Regional Director, Paul FitzGerald, who will be internally leading the project.



“This news is particularly welcome in these trying times for our industry” comments Bespoke Hotels CEO, Thomas Greenall. “This new arrangement ensures that we can create jobs at a challenging time for employees in the sector.”



