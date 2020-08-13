Hillside Beach Club brings back the magic of live music with a floating symphony orchestra

With opera house and theatre doors around the world still firmly shut Hillside Beach Club in Fethiye, Turkey, curated an exclusive opportunity to celebrate and enjoy live performance and the arts by hosting a floating Classical Music on The Sea Concert.





In what is thought to be one of the first post-lockdown live concerts, Hillside’s beautiful Kalemya Bay was transformed into a spectacular stage for the Antalya Symphony Orchestra on Friday 7th August. The bucket-list experience seamlessly combined the beauty and rhythm of music and nature, a tonic to the senses after months without cultural and natural inspiration.



On the beach, families and couples sat back and relaxed on socially distant sun loungers with cocktails and glasses of Champagne as the tranquil bay, surrounded by fragrant pine trees, came to life. The stunning sounds of the symphony orchestra floated across the twinkling turquoise sea accompanied by the sky's beautiful colours as the sun set. As the sky and water turned gold under the sun’s warm glow, guests were spellbound by the musical melodies.



The Classical Music on The Sea Concert is just one of many special events and surprises offered at Hillside, where guests are sure to create magical holiday memories to last a lifetime. The concert was part of a wider week-long series of musical themed activities and events for guests to enjoy. Kids improved their skills in a series of workshops and even created their very own statues of famous musicians like Beethoven at the resort's Artside. Evenings were spent listening to live jazz sessions and jams with local musicians, the ideal way to end a day and embrace Hillside’s ethos of Feeling Good.



