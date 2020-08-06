Strand Palace Presented with Mealforce Honour

The team at Strand Palace have been presented with a plaque by Ian Wace of Marshall Wace, to commemorate their participation and efforts in the MealForce initiative throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel supplied over 31,000 meals to key workers in ambulance control rooms across the capital including Barking, Bow, Croydon and Waterloo. The meals were delivered with the help of Steve Norton, Head of Transport at Adelie Food Group.





MealForce is an initiative under Helpforce, an organisation at the forefront of a national movement to improve the lives of NHS staff, patients and communities through the power of volunteering. They have been working with organisations and volunteers who want to help in hospitals and provide extra support in these exceptional times.



Matthew Beard, Managing Director of Strand Palace said: “We’re truly humbled to receive this gift from Ian Wace at Marshall Wace.



“The team are beyond proud to be working with Mealforce on such a critical initiative, helping our incredible NHS during such challenging and unprecedented times. Strand Palace staff have a history of rising to the occasion during times of emergency, it’s part of our DNA.



“We will be displaying this plaque within our entrance so that all those who we welcome to the hotel can see how pride we are of the outstanding work our team undertook over the last few months.



Strand Palace has a long history with frontline workers during times of emergency, the hotel provided accommodation for American servicemen during the Second World War and accepted ration vouchers in its restaurants and sheltered guests in its basement during air raids.



Located at 372 Strand, mere moments from Covent Garden, Strand Palace is steeped in history, having first welcomed guests in 1909. The hotel has witnessed three monarchs, lived through two world wars and watched governments rise and fall.



