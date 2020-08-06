The Nautilus Maldives refreshed and ready to reopen on 1 September

Exclusive island buyout packages also available from 1 August

Luxury bohemian hideaway, The Nautilus Maldives, is delighted to welcome back guests from 1 September with thoughtfully refurbished facilities and elevated island paradise experiences. Taking the opportunity of the enforced closure to accentuate its uniquely ethereal aura even further, the resort has unveiled a series of product enhancements including inspiring new menus; a new expansion to the island’s alfresco grill, Ocaso; an air-conditioned space for yoga and fitness; and a new MUGA multi-sport court for guests to join in games. Guests travelling with extended family, friends or in a group can also book this liberating haven of barefoot indulgence exclusively, with private island buyouts available from 1 August 2020.





The only Relais & Châteaux member in the Maldives, The Nautilus is the realisation of a vision of life unbound; a place of possibility and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility, rejecting the tyranny of timetables; The Nautilus liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the humdrum clockwatching constraints of opening hours and menus. Enjoying a remote setting in the stunning UNESCO Biosphere of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest islands in the Maldives; a tropical haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and extensive private decks, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services. The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free CIP transfer service.



During the extended hiatus, The Nautilus completed a beach and lagoon nourishment project to replenish and protect the shoreline and house reefs, ensuring generations of future guests can continue to explore and enjoy the island at its very best. Outdoor ladders in all Ocean Houses and Residences have also been replaced with artisanal driftwood staircases, making it even more inviting for guests to descend into the pristine waters that surround the island.



The resort’s beachside Ocaso Grill will reopen with a fresh new look following an extension of the dining area, with a whimsical new beach hut providing increased space, comfort, and privacy for a memorable culinary experience. A new curated menu has also been introduced in all three of the resort’s restaurants, providing further epicurean inspiration for guests from intriguing infusions of Mediterranean and Arabic cuisine at Zeytoun; Japanese and Latin American creations at Ocaso; or global delicacies at Thyme.



The resort’s overwater Solasta Spa has been augmented with the addition of an air-conditioned space for yoga and fitness sessions, while guests and team members can now enjoy games such as futsal and badminton on the island’s brand new MUGA multi-sport court. ￼



The Nautilus has curated exclusive reopening packages for couples and for families, including 35 per cent discount on accommodation and a selection of The Nautilus’ bespoke experiences. Moments of Togetherness starts from USD19,100 (approx. GBP14,653*) including seven nights B&B accommodation for two adults sharing a Beach House with private pool; return transfers via The Nautilus’ liveried private seaplane; private ‘Cinema Under The Stars’ experience; personalised Spa Journey for two; guided house reef snorkelling; private yoga session with resident Yogi; and a private cocktail experience. A Dream Haven for the Entire Family starts from USD21,000 (approx. GBP16,110*) including seven nights B&B accommodation for two adults and two children (under 12yrs) sharing a Beach House with private pool; return transfers via The Nautilus’ liveried private seaplane; complimentary Kids Menu dining for up to two children (under 12yrs); one family sandbank experience; one family cooking class; unlimited laundry; one Child’s Head and Shoulder Massage, Manicure and Pedicure (60mins); coral frame adoption in the family name; and up to two hours’ complimentary babysitting service (for children aged 3-12yrs) during dinner. Both packages are valid for travel from 1 September - 22 December 2020, subject to availability.



The Nautilus also opened for private island buy-outs and group bookings from 1 August, with two exclusive island buyout options available. Larger groups can book all 26 Houses & Residences, each a personal sanctum with its own pool, for up to 62 adults; whilst smaller groups of up to 30 can enjoy the resort’s 14 Houses. Both fully personalised buyout experiences include exclusive use of the entire resort and all facilities; private butler service; The Nautilus’ airside VIP arrival service; return transfers via the resort’s liveried seaplane; and daily breakfast. Prices available on request.



The already thorough cleaning and hygiene protocols at The Nautilus have been further reinforced in line with public health guidelines issued by the WHO and local government authorities, and the team have been fully trained and informed of the new procedures.



