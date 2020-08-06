Frasers Hospitality opens luxury serviced apartments, Fraser Suites Akasaka in Central Tokyo

The property opens with a commitment to #FraserCares, a health and safety assurance to guests that they can book and stay with confidence

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, will officially open Fraser Suites Akasaka in Tokyo on 7 August 2020, bringing the luxury of space and tranquillity to Tokyo’s Central Business District.





The 22-storey, gold-standard serviced residence is strategically located near major transportation hubs, foreign embassies, the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television and is surrounded by major local and multinational corporations. Nestled in an upscale district, Fraser Suites Akasaka is home to excellent restaurants that offer a myriad of food and beverage offerings.



As the third-largest economy in the world, Japan has always been a strategic market for Frasers Hospitality, with Tokyo being a key gateway city for business. Despite COVID-19 leading to a temporary halt to tourism, Tokyo has consistently been the most visited city in Japan, and almost four in10 business travellers on an average stay of more than seven days each time.



CEO of Frasers Hospitality, Mr Koh Teck Chuan comments: “With domestic travel demand picking up, and discussions for travel bubbles underway4, the opening of this property in Tokyo is a harbinger for travel recovery. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of conversation about how travel will look post COVID-19, and we’ve used the opportunity to redefine and adopt new hospitality standards to ensure the safety and well-being of all our guests and employees.”



A recent survey of Fraser World members to gauge travel sentiments post-COVID-19 found that 74 per cent of leisure travellers would prefer to stay at serviced apartments. This underscores the benefits of serviced apartments for both international and domestic travellers. Besides flexibility and privacy, serviced apartments offer amenities and modern conveniences within the comfort of their own apartment.



“With our commitment to #FraserCares underpinning everything we do, the property offers the perfect accommodation for business and leisure travellers looking to resume travel in Japan,” Mr Koh Teck Chuan added.



“Fraser Suites Akasaka has adopted heightened measures, including the availability of hand sanitiser in common public areas, access to masks for all guests, as well as increased cleaning and disinfection of high contact points within apartments. In addition, we are keeping pace with changes in travel advisories and amending policies accordingly, as well as extending flexibility on bookings where needed. We would like to assure guests that we are doing all we can to ensure peace of mind while continuing to provide the same quality and thoughtful service,” said Ms Huang Meilin, General Manager of Fraser Suites Akasaka.



Premier commercial and residential district

As a prime commercial and residential district, Akasaka offers a plethora of diverse cultural, shopping, dining and entertainment attractions right at its doorstep. Situated in between the Akasaka, Akasaka-mitsuke and Aoyama-itchome metro stations, guests can also easily access the fashionable neighbourhoods of Roppongi, Shibuya and Ginza. The property is in the vicinity of the Tokyo Bay Zone and old Olympic venues from 1964 in the Heritage Zone, which are popular visitor spots for tourists in the city.



Architectural blend of history, culture and art

World-renowned interior design firm, Hirsch-Bedner Associates, took inspiration from Japanese culture and the surrounding premier district of Akasaka when designing the 22-storey, 224-room, fully furnished serviced residence. Guests are greeted by an intricate traditional Kumiko woodworking art piece in the lobby and will be immersed in the local culture as thoughtful design elements of prints and colours inspired by traditional costumes are interspersed throughout the property. It also reflects the landscape and scenery of the beautiful four seasons, and Akasaka’s hilltop location (Akasaka means “red slope”).



Fully furnished deluxe rooms, studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fraser Suites Akasaka, Tokyo range from a commodious 32 sqm to an extremely spacious 60 sqm, larger than the average size of accommodation in the densely populated city. Outfitted with kitchenettes, rain showers and bathtubs, and state-of-the-art home entertainment systems, the apartments are also decorated with high-quality furnishings and have large bay windows that let in natural light and offer unobstructed views of Tokyo’s city skyline, the Tokyo Skytree and Japan’s famed Mount Fuji.



The property offers a comprehensive range of business, lifestyle and wellness facilities including a 24/7 gym, a golf simulator and The Retreat, a conducive space for work and relaxation that comes with massage chairs. The property also houses a dining restaurant where residents and guests can enjoy delectable Japanese and Italian seasonal fare as well as tranquil views of an adjacent garden. Presenting a kaleidoscope of greenery, the garden showcases a variety of plants and trees which will bloom according to the four seasons.



Fraser Suites Akasaka is offering a special opening discount of up to 40% off Best Flexible Rate, which also include late check-out and an exclusive welcome hamper. The ongoing promotion is valid for stays up to and including 30th September 2020.



Frasers Hospitality’s entry into Tokyo comes after the opening of Fraser Suites Hamburg in Europe last year. The new opening brings the hospitality provider’s portfolio to more than 140 properties in over 70 cities globally. Frasers Hospitality also operates Fraser Residence Nankai Osaka, its first serviced residence in Japan.



