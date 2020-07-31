Avani Hotels & Resorts Confirms Plans to Proceed with Projects in the Pipeline, Signalling Confidence in Travel Industry’s Future

Avani Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that the brand is on track to open more than ten new properties in the coming years, including debuting in four new countries. In addition, despite the global economic slowdown from Covid-19, Avani has successfully completed a number of full-scale renovation projects at its existing properties, including the construction of a second wing at FCC Angkor by Avani in Cambodia; the full renovation of Avani Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka; and the renovation and rebranding of Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, Indonesia.





As world governments are revealing comprehensive recovery measures, Avani Hotels & Resorts is also preparing to announce further new hotel signings soon. Confirmed properties in the dynamic brand’s robust Pipeline include hotels and resorts in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean.



“We are pleased that our partners are reaffirming their commitment to long-term growth with Avani, as demonstrated in their decision to continue with the delivery of at least seven new properties by the end of 2021. With yet more projects expected to be completed in the following two years and additional pipeline announcements coming soon, Avani continues to be the fastest-growing brand in the company,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts.



Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort, Thailand (opening Q4 2020)

With direct access to secluded white sandy shores adjacent to renowned Klong Dao Beach, the 87-key Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort promises equal parts serene forest and splendid tropical seas.



Avani Palm View Dubai Residences & Suites, UAE (opening Q4 2020)

In the final stages of development in a prestigious location overlooking the Palm Jumeirah, accommodation options at the new-build, 264-key Avani Palm View Residences & Suites range from studios to multi-bedroom residences. Avani Doc Let Resort, Vietnam (opening Q1 2021)

Offering direct access to the exhilarating rides at Doc Let Water Park, Avani Doc Let’s 273 chic guest rooms and villas on Vietnam’s central coast are poised to be a hit with families.



Avani Muscat Hotel, Oman (opening Q1 2021)

Representing the brand’s Omani debut and the second country in the Middle East region, the Avani Muscat Hotel will be set in Seeb, the heart of Muscat’s westward growth, with laidback days of rooftop lounging and shopping. The hotel will offer 161 keys, in addition to 45 studios and one, two and three-bedroom serviced apartments.



Avani Nairobi Residences, Kenya (opening 2021)

The 120-key all-suite property located in the heart of Westlands, Avani Nairobi Residences will offer direct access to an array of multinational corporations, restaurants and bars.



Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, Maldives (opening late 2021)

Located on Fares Island in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll renowned for its vibrant biodiversity from land to sea, Avani will debut in the Indian Ocean country with 200 guest rooms and villas in this Eden for snorkellers and scuba enthusiasts.



Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, Thailand (opening late 2021)

With unspoilt Andaman Sea views, the 328-key Avani+ Khao Lak will deliver the perfect blend of comfort and charm at the aquatic playground of its long sandy beach.



Avani Saigon Hotel, Vietnam (opening 2022)

The 217-room Avani Ho Chi Minh’s location in District 1 will put guests right at the centre of it all. Restaurants, cafés, bars and entertainment are all steps away.



Avani Cam Ranh Resort, Vietnam (opening 2022)

Set on a beautiful stretch of beach in Binh Lap, the 595-key Avani Cam Ranh will offer lush nature and turquoise seas and will be the perfect base for seaside excursions and inland explorations.



Avani Kota Kinabalu Hotel, Malaysia (opening 2022)

Avani Kota Kinabalu will bring fresh flair to the regional hub of Malaysian Borneo. The 378-room hotel is part of the rapidly expanding downtown area, blending cosmopolitan chic and old-world charm.



Avani Yangon Hotel, Myanmar (opening 2024)

Avani Yangon will offer travellers 250 bright, modern guest rooms within a vibrant mixed-use development with offices, shops and entertainment steps away. The property will represent the brand’s debut in Myanmar.



