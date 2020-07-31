Taking luxury, design and gastronomy to a new level in Crete

The highly-anticipated CAYO Exclusive Resort and Spa is opening its doors on August 1st 2020.

With four gastronomic restaurants, mind-body balancing spa and unrivalled vistas of the iridescent Spinalonga islet, CAYO is Crete’s most stylish hotel. Poised on its own private swathe of seafront overlooking the charming Elounda Bay, CAYO’s unique terraced architecture blends seamlessly into the mountainous landscape and offers unparalleled access to the island’s tapestry of beaches, historic treasures and hilltop villages.





Drawing from a calming and neutral palette, Gian Paolo Venier - Italian designer and mind behind the interior - has blended cool greys, soft blues and greens with brushed marble, chic glass and stone in a nod toward the historical locale and architecture of nearby ancient city of Olous. Awash with natural daylight, rooms offer uninterrupted views of the ocean, complete with private terrace and heated plunge pool. CAYO was created with the environment in mind – alongside its innovative reusable energy sources, guests are greeted with a seedling, which they can plant anywhere around the resort.



With a farm to fork ethos, the menus at CAYO’s four restaurants use the freshest seasonal produce, locally-sourced from selected eco-friendly farms and the resort’s own organic garden. Curated by Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the first Greek chef to be awarded with one Michelin Star, dishes range from authentic Greek to modern Mediterranean fare. In the spa, ancient rituals are combined with cutting-edge treatment techniques, based around the concept of the spiritual, cultural and natural environment. Promising to promote inner-peace and restore wellness, CAYO Spa houses three spacious treatment rooms, steam, sauna and relaxation pool. From Yoga and Pilates to detox therapies and mental wellbeing, the fitness centre takes guests on a personalised journey, and the expert team are on hand to curate a 360’ programme.



Rooms start from €340 (approx. £310) for a Superior Sea View Room. Opening discount of 30% on all rooms until October 31st 2020.



