Scandinavia’s first Radisson RED ready to rock Aarhus, Denmark

Located in the heart of Denmark’s second biggest city and vibrant cultural hub, Radisson RED Aarhus is pleased to open its doors and welcome guests to a new urban hotspot geared towards the social and modern traveler.

“With statement design, spacious rooms with big balconies and maximalist details in the form of bold patterns and pops of color, the first Radisson RED hotel in Scandinavia is a true multisensory experience.





“This is a great start for Radisson RED in the Nordic region, with new properties planned in both spectacular Reykjavik, Iceland and urban Oslo, Norway. With this reinforcement of our position as the leading international hotel group in the Nordics, we look forward to welcoming guests and introducing our Radisson RED offering to the region,” comments Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Northern and Western Europe.



Radisson RED Aarhus is mere steps from some of the city’s most sought-after cultural attractions, including the ARoS, Musikhuset and the central food market, perfect for guests to immerse themselves in the local culture. Set to become the city’s new “living room,” the hotel features bold artwork and invites locals and travelers to come together for a creative and social experience.



The lively hotel offers 78 spacious rooms and suites with balconies, an inviting lobby area that doubles as a creative hangout, a trendy restaurant and a stylish bar. The lobby seamlessly blends hotel, lounge, and bar into one. For style-savvy business travelers, inspiring meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology offer the perfect space to be creative and dream.



“Radisson RED Aarhus is the perfect spot for travelers looking for a trendy Nordic aesthetic with industrial design elements. The hotel’s design is what we call effortlessly fashionable, with a strong local focus. Radisson RED follows a relaxed, everything-goes policy with a cool service app and BYOD (bring your own device) tech for instant connectivity”, explains Helene Hallre, Cluster General Manager Radisson RED Aarhus & Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Aarhus.



For hungry guests, the destination restaurant, Fred & Co., offers locals and in-house guests casual dining and modern gastronomy. Fred & Co’s menu is packed with farm-fresh ingredients, bright colors and bold flavors. With 24/7 fitness facilities, free Wi-Fi, plug-and-play connectivity, there’s something for every lifestyle and schedule. As part of the preparations for its opening, Radisson RED Aarhus has implemented Radisson Hotel Group’s Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. This program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures, made in partnership with SGS, ensures the continued health, safety and security of guests, team members and partners.



Radisson RED is Radisson Hotel Group’s upscale, select service hotel brand launched in 2018. Radisson RED Aarhus is the first ever Radisson RED to open in the Nordic region. Radisson Hotel Group is the leading international hotel group in the Nordic region, with Radisson Blu, Radisson Collection, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson properties across all 5 countries.



