Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa to open on 30th July

Bournemouth’s iconic Queens Hotel joins the global Mercure hotel collection this week, opening its doors on 30th July.

Built in 1968, the Queens hotel was designed in the Art Deco style common to this seaside resort of Bournemouth. Following a comprehensive redesign celebrating the 1920’s, Bournemouth’s heyday and the original Art Deco period, the hotel will open this summer as the Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa.





Located on the stunning Jurassic Coast, the 4-star Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa is situated within easy walking distance of local attractions such as Bournemouth’s beach and pier and is a fantastic choice for a summer staycation, family seaside getaway or romantic weekend away.



Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel is inspired by the roaring 20s, when the jewel in the Dorset crown was the home of the great British seaside holiday. All 109 en-suite bedrooms are enhanced by plush velvet furnishings with a gentle nod to the luxury and glamour of the art deco era. Each bedroom also comes complete with a 50-inch smart TV and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. After a long day at the beach, guests can take advantage of the hotel’s all-day coffee lounge, Green Room restaurant serving delicious British cuisine and fantastic spa and leisure facilities.



Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa will operate elevated hygiene and prevention measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all guests and staff in line with Accor’s ALLSAFE label certification. The Accor ALLSAFE label certification has been developed by the leading global hotel operator to represent the new cleanliness and prevention standards and provide assurance to guests and staff. The new protocols implemented in property ahead of reopening includes but are not limited to:

• Hospital grade cleaning standards with anti-viral cleaning products

• Reinforced cleaning program in public areas with frequent disinfection of high touch rooms and bathroom areas

• Social distancing enforced in all common areas

• Reinforced food safety standards

• Additional mitigation including staff PPE

• Contactless check-in, check-out and payments carried out whenever possible



Karl Goebel, Head of Operations at Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa, commented: “We are very proud to be joining the global Mercure brand and equally proud to reopen our doors and welcome guests back to the transformed hotel. Within the hotel’s new interior, we have celebrated all that is great with the British seaside a pure nostalgic trip down memory lane – now we invite our guests to create new memories in our hotel.



“Opening now it is important that our guests and teams are reassured that every precaution and protocol has been followed to ensure the hotel can safely welcome guests. The hotel has been certified ‘ALLSAFE’ by independent auditors having followed Accor’s stringent, global ALLSAFE procedures.



“Bournemouth is the home of the staycation and we are delighted to welcome guests as they seek the delights of the British coast after a long lockdown. The coast is spectacular, as is our hotel and we look forward to looking after guests on a much-needed break as they experience something outside of their homes for the first time in months.”



Whether visitors are meeting up with friends or colleagues, looking for a place to stay on route to or from long-awaited family visits, or are simply wanting to enjoy a staycation break, Mercure Queens Bournemouth will be open, safe and welcoming guests from 30th July.



