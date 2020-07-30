nhow London: One of the first hotels in Shoreditch reopens

Part of NH Hotel Group, new for 2020 City Road design and lifestyle hotel in Shoreditch

Over 700 adaptations made to operating standards across NH Hotel Group to maximise safety for all under the NEW ‘Feel Safe at NH’ initiative, in collaboration with SGS- world leader in certification, inspection and analysis

After months of lockdown and social distancing across London, nhow London is delighted to announce that it is injecting colour, playfulness and style back into the capital, while safety for all is assured by the exceptional ‘Feel Safe at NH’ initiative, in collaboration with SGS.





Feel Safe at NH – a comprehensive initiative responding to the Covid-19 global pandemic.



Over 700 adaptations have been made to operating standards across NH Hotel Group to preserve the health and safety of travellers and employees at all 364 hotels under in the group’s portfolio.



The recently announced collaboration with SGS, world leader in certification, inspection and analysis, allows for the monitoring of the implemented measures and assessments to verify that the group’s hotels are clean and safe environments.



The “Feel Safe at NH” measurements are grouped under 10 key lines of action and endorsed by specialists in different fields, offering guests a gold standard for safety. The implemented measures encompass:

• Digitalisation of hotel services – including check-in, mobile guest services and communications.

• Adaptation of sanitation processes - in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, including hospital-level sanitisation in kitchens.

• Food and Beverage service adaptations –a re-organisation affecting everything from logistics to preparation, delivery, consumption and payment. All suppliers must have health certificates and follow strict protocols.

• Social distancing – common areas have been redesigned to ensure distancing, reinforced by the trained hotel teams.

• Protocols and personal protective equipment – PPE will be worn by staff and available to guests. Hand sanitiser offered on arrival.

• Water purification and air quality protocols – with increased inspections and tighter protocols to maximise safe water and air quality within the hotels.

• City connection advisory service – hotel teams trained to advise customers on local health facilities, as well as methods of transportation based on local sanitary criteria and regulations. In addition, guests can access other NH Hotels in the same city.

• Health and safety protocols for employees – Constant training to all employees to comply with legal requirements and to protect everyone’s health, including early detection of Covid-19 to isolate guests immediately and prevent transmission.

• Hotel Health and Safety Manager– All hotels have a designated expert in the Feel Safe at NH operating process.

• Health inspection certificates – hotels will receive certification from SGS in accordance with the above safety measures, to be monitored.



One of London’s most exciting new hotels for 2020

nhow is a brand that surprises and inspires its guests by offering them an unconventional experience, which is unique to each hotel’s location. nhow London is part of the exciting new development 250 City Road, that first opened its doors in January 2020.



London-based Project Orange is responsible for the interior design, taking on the theme ‘London reloaded’. Throughout the hotel, bold and fresh design takes inspiration from traditional British icons, such as the Royal Family, London landmarks and the underground. All have an unconventional and contemporary take, with stand-out features including a Big Ben rocket sculpture in the lobby, tables featuring cockney rhyming slang and oversized gold bell lights, a reminder of the city’s famous church bells.



Colourful textures confront contemporary art in the rooms, creating an unforgettable version of London. Punk meets high tech style, while graffiti appears alongside unconventional images of past monarchs.



With a nod to the future, Henry the robot is on hand to ensure newly arrived guests have an enjoyable stay at London’s hottest new lifestyle hotel.



Location and Facilities

nhow London is situated on City Road, on the fringe of Shoreditch, long regarded as one of London’s most dynamic and creative hubs. The hotel pays homage to both the area’s industrial past and technological future.



The eight-floor hotel houses 190 vibrant rooms, a restaurant conceptualised as a reinvention of the British pub, bar, gym and three meeting rooms called Laboratories.



Prices from £125 for Summer on a Bed & Breakfast basis.



