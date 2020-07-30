Limited Time Offer - Stay two nights and save the equivalent of one night at IHG Hotels & Resorts in Europe

Whether it’s exploring the neighbourhood of Hotel Indigo Rome with your other half, jetting off to Paris and staying at the Holiday Inn Paris Opera Grand Boulevards with the family (where kids under the age of 12 stay & eat for free!) or a luxury getaway at InterContinental Malta or Regent Montenegro, now is a great time for travellers to book an IHG hotel.





If it’s for a staycation, to visit a quarantine-free destination this summer, or for a trip early next year, IHG Hotels & Resorts are offering a discount of 50% off the Best Flexible Rate (BFR) on two-night stays at select hotels* across Europe for a limited time only.



HOW IT WORKS:

· Book between 3rd of August 2020 – 24th August 2020 (3 weeks) for two-night stays at participating IHG branded hotels in Europe to receive a discount of 50% off the Best Flexible Rate

· Stay between 3rd August 2020 and 30th April 2021

· Guests will be required to pay a full non-refundable deposit to secure the stay

· To book, visit ihg.com/more-to-see (the deal will be live on the website from Monday 3rd of August 2020) With the opportunity to save 50% off the Best Flexible Rate, both IHG Rewards Club members and non-members can book to stay at hotels in 25 countries across Europe.



This Limited Time Offer is part of IHG’s There’s More to See campaign giving guests a multitude of options for booking their next getaways. These include the Get A Night On Us package, whereby if travellers book three or more consecutive nights at any IHG hotel in Europe, they can save the equivalent of at least one night. Or travellers can choose the option to Book Now and Pay Later for stays anywhere in Europe with no deposit required and full cancellation available up to one day before the stay.



IHG Clean Promise

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide. This is being extended with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise.



