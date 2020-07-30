The Balmoral launches private cultural and culinary experiences

Rocco Forte’s hotel in Edinburgh reopens with a taste of the festival city without the festival, and tailored private dining for luxury social bubbles

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh, is proud to launch ‘Festival Nights’ and ‘The Salon Privé Bubble Experience’, exclusive to guests, to coincide with the iconic hotel’s reopening on Saturday 1st August 2020.





This summer the Scottish capital invites visitors to a uniquely more peaceful and less crowded city, where the famous hotel occupies the most prestigious address of Number 1 Princes Street. As Edinburgh's much-loved festivals are not taking place this Summer, The Balmoral’s ‘Festival Nights’ experience offers guests an exclusive taste of light-hearted Scottish comedy and conversation, in the intimate and socially distanced surroundings of the spacious Sir Walter Scott Lounge.



Whilst receiving a two-category upgrade on arrival, guests can start the evening in the serene Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux, with a two-course dinner featuring classic French cuisine married with the finest Scottish produce, served with glass of Champagne. In the newly reimagined Sir Walter Scott Lounge, guests are welcomed to enjoy an exclusive, socially distanced evening ‘In conversation with Fred MacAulay’ - one of Scotland's most popular comedians who has been a regular at the world-famous Fringe Festival for over 25 years. Joining Fred on each evening will be stars from the worlds of sport, literature, and entertainment, scheduled for the following dates:

• 15th August, 9pm: In Conversation with Judy Murray, OBE - British tennis coach and mother of professional tennis players Jamie and Andy Murray

• 22nd August, 9pm: In Conversation with Val McDermid - Scottish author and crime writer

• 29th August, 9pm: In Conversation with Janey Godley - Scottish stand-up comedian



For those looking to dine and relax with friends and family in ultimate luxury and privacy, The Balmoral is also launching ‘The Salon Privé Bubble Experience’, to offer guests exclusive, personalised private-dining in rooms which have been reworked in a new layout to create a home-from-home salon.



Available for up to 18 guests and with views across Edinburgh’s iconic skyline, The Balmoral’s world-class chefs showcase an individually tailored menu, inviting guests to celebrate reunions and belated special occasions in style with nostalgic dishes, delectable cuisine, and family-friendly dining. Dedicated event managers will enhance the occasion further through bespoke additions, from floral displays and karaoke machines, to photo booths and games consoles for the little ones.



Easily reached by car and train, sitting above Edinburgh’s national railway station in the city centre, The Balmoral is an ideal destination for couples, families, and friends alike, and is also dog-friendly so the entire group is welcome to visit. The 188 rooms and suites have been designed to perfectly balance tradition with modernity, invoking a sense of tranquillity, and the stylish interiors with the unmistakable Scottish nuances place guests at the heart of this historic capital.



Guests staying as part of the Free Spirit Escape, Travel Without Limits or Forte Escape packages at The Balmoral are invited to Festival Nights. Terms & Conditions apply. Festival Nights is from £375 based on two people sharing. For more information please visit here. The Salon Privé Bubble Experience menu is from £55 per person, available for 12 to 18 guests.



