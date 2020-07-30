Lošinj Hotels & Villas welcomes UK guests back to Croatia's 'Island Of Vitality'

Famed for its air purity and unique microclimate, Lošinj remains Covid-free with no reported cases on the island. British Airways and Ryanair have resumed weekly flights from UK to Croatia

With Croatia welcoming UK travellers from 1 July, Lošinj Hotels & Villas completed the reopening of its Luxury Collection with the opening of Boutique Hotel Alhambra on 3 July. The Small Luxury Hotels of the World member and the group’s other five-star properties, Hotel Bellevue, Villa Augusta, Villa Mirasol and Villa Hortensia - as well as its Classic Collection of four-star hotels, Hotel Aurora and Vitality Hotel Punta - are ideal for luxurious getaways, active breaks, and families seeking the ultimate Mediterranean hideaway.





Croatia has been included on the UK government’s list of countries which travellers can visit without being required to self-isolate on their return, and is exempt from the FCO Covid-19 guidance against non-essential international travel.



Croatia is also not applying any special entry requirements, restrictions, or border checks for UK arrivals. Following the easing of restrictions, British Airways has announced the launch of three routes to Croatia from July, to Zagreb, Split and Dubrovnik, with flights from Heathrow and Gatwick. The schedule includes three flights a week to Zagreb and Dubrovnik, and four times a week to Split. Ryanair has also resumed flights from London Stansted to Pula twice a week, and to Rijeka once a week.



Away from the tourist crowds, the island of Lošinj can be reached by private plane or luxury car transfer with Lošinj Hotels & Villas from many European airports, with Pula, Rijeka, and Zagreb the closest options. The island of Lošinj was recognised as a healing location by 19th century Viennese medical experts for the rehabilitative properties of its unique mild Mediterranean microclimate. Blessed with exceptional air quality, abundant medicinal plant life and essential oils, and immaculate seas, the island retains its deserved reputation as the ‘Island of Vitality’ over a century later. Time spent breathing the healthy Lošinj air is ideal for visitors who suffer from respiratory or cardiovascular problems, while the island’s mild autumnal climate and plentiful sunshine make it the perfect destination for a restorative break.



Elegantly adorning the picturesque Čikat Bay, considered one of the most beautiful bays in the region, stands the exclusive estate of Lošinj Hotels & Villas. Surrounded by the intoxicating scent of ancient pines, lies the luxurious Boutique Hotel Alhambra and Villa Augusta, a member of Virtuoso and the esteemed Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Housed in an Austro-Hungarian villa built in 1912 in Art Nouveau style, it is famed for its world-class Alfred Keller Restaurant, featuring seasonal and local ingredients. Boutique Hotel Alhambra offers a high degree of privacy for guests looking to enjoy a quiet escape, from organised transfers and luxury car and boat rentals to tailor-made trips and experiences.



Situated in the heart of the bay’s centennial pine forest, the impeccably designed Hotel Bellevue is home to the 2500sqm award-winning Bellevue Spa Clinic, an extraordinary wellness sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in integrated health and fitness programmes; complemented by treatments by renowned global specialists and brands, from French podiatrist Bastien Gonzalez, as well as 45 Degrees, Forlle’d Japan, Pharmos Natur and Valmont facials. Fine cuisine is both a remedy and a gourmet delight at Hotel Bellevue, with fresh ingredients sourced locally and herbs and spices from the hotel’s herb garden. Embracing the renowned rejuvenating and healing benefits of the island, the Spa Garden offers guests an ethereal atmosphere of complete relaxation.



Lošinj Hotels & Villas’ trio of grand historic residences, Villa Hortensia, Villa Mirasol and Villa Augusta, promise unparalleled privacy, tranquillity, and impeccable service. From exclusive buyouts to the flexibility of booking individual rooms or a boutique hotel-style experience, they represent the pinnacle of bespoke luxury living for families and groups of friends. Boasting enviable seafront locations, each of the three villas is attended by its own consummate team of staff, including a dedicated house manager; personal concierge; private chef; and professional butler, providing an exemplary bespoke experience tailor-made to surpass guests’ desires. Lošinj Hotels & Villas’ four-star properties, Hotel Aurora and Vitality Hotel Punta, are also now open to guests. Unmatched in location, nestled above Veli Zal beach in Sunčana (Sunny) Bay, Hotel Aurora’s unique Botanical Spa Garden offers a rejuvenating experience with relaxing body and facial treatments designed with locally sourced ingredients and prepared essential oils. Adjacent to the town of Veli Lošinj, Vitality Hotel Punta is one of the first certified gluten-free and asthma and allergy friendly hotels in Croatia and offers a unique pulmonary rehabilitation programme.



