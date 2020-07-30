EMBRACING JAPAN’S BEAUTY across design, wellbeing, garden artistry and gastronomy

Announces 3 November 2020 Opening Date & Reveals New Property Features

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd. have announced that the opening date of their first flagship luxury property: HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is 3rd November 2020 and reservations are now open.





General Manager, Manabu Kusui comments; “HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, represents the true essence of Japan framed alongside contemporary aspects. This is expressed in our brand concept - EMBRACING JAPAN’S BEAUTY and is embodied throughout the property as we have merged tradition and modern philosophy across design, wellbeing, garden artistry and gastronomy. This is an exciting moment for all of us. As the hotel comes into fruition, the design team are adding the touches to make HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO the ultimate emblem of Japan’s Beauty. My team and I look forward to opening the hotel and welcoming guests.”



HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is part of The Luxury Collection by Marriott International, a portfolio that includes the most iconic and highly regarded hotels and resorts. Many of the properties in the collection have over 100 years of history and are known as some of the best hotels in the world.



Design

￼ HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO has been developed by an award-winning team of specialist masters in their own fields: André Fu for guest rooms and the lobby, Shunsaku Miyagi for landscape design and Yohei Akao for the SPA and restaurants. The entire team has been led by Akira Kuryu, Master Design Advisor, recognised for his pursuit of architectural designs that blend with the surrounding environment. Traditional Japanese culture and heritage of the Mitsui family are combined with modern design to create a space where tradition and innovation meet. The property features a total of 161 guest rooms including 22 suites (there are two Onsen Suites and one Presidential Suite). Each room is a contemporary reimagining of the traditional Japanese tea room fashioned from meticulously selected natural materials and fitted using time-honoured techniques.



Onsite hot spring ￼

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is the only luxury property in Kyoto city centre with its own natural spring water source. Since ancient times, onsen bathing has been associated with maintaining healthy and beautiful skin, alleviating muscle pain and relieving fatigue and stress. The SPA area (over 1,000 sq.m) includes a communal Thermal Onsen Spring, two additional private natural onsen spring baths (with living room, relaxation area and private garden) and four treatment rooms. Onsen Suite guest rooms offer a special experience featuring natural outdoor hot spring baths set in private garden quarters with trees, lanterns, and stonework walls for privacy. Gastronomy ￼ Designed to appeal to both domestic and international guests, the property features two restaurants: the signature TOKI – which combines the traditions and techniques of French and Japanese cuisine to create a new gastronomy teppan experience, and the all-day dining Italian FORNI. TOKI will open with Tetsuya Asano at the helm as Signature Restaurant Chef. In 2017, Asano was the first Japanese chef to hold the title of Executive Sous Chef at the Ritz Paris’ two Michelin-star L’Espadon. Executive Chef Tadahiro Takagi, who was previously Executive Sous Chef at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Tokyo, will oversee all aspects of culinary service at the hotel. THE GARDEN BAR ￼



In addition to the two restaurants, the hotel features THE GARDEN BAR which provides the perfect setting to view the landscaped grounds which beautifully showcase the changing seasons; the breathtaking beauty of sakura cherry blossoms in the spring, the resplendently verdant in summer, the striking gold and crimson hues of autumn and the white snowscape of winter.



SHIKI-NO-MA ￼

The timber-framed SHIKI-NO-MA room, made of Japanese Cypress, is a faithful yet modern reconstruction of part of the former residence of Kitake, the executive branch of the Mitsui Family and will be available as a private dining area and to host traditional tea ceremony gatherings and other events such as traditional Maiko performances.



A gateway to discover Kyoto

￼ • Afternoon Tea in a listed heritage property (90min) - the former Shimogamo Villa of the Mitsui Family. A traditional Japanese experience held in a beautifully property built in 1925.

• A Curated Hotel Art Tour led by a HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO Ambassador (45min), to discover the cultural and historical significance of each and every unique piece of art in the hotel designed exclusively by Japanese artists for the property.

• Transformative Morning Practice - Wellness Breathing at SHIKI-NO-MA (40min). A wellness breathing session to start the day reinvigorated and energised with a direct view of the Japanese garden.



HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is located near Nijō-jo Castle, address: 284 Nijoaburanokoji-cho, Aburano-koji St. Nijo-sagaru, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 604-0051



