Norma to reopen on the 3 August following forced closure due to Covid-19 

Following the Government sanctioned closure of restaurants in March, the Stafford Collection, the luxury hospitality group that includes the Stafford London and Northcote, is pleased to announce that Norma, it’s Sicilian-inspired restaurant, will re-open from the 3rd August.





The Stafford Collection team have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure guests are given the warm welcome they received pre-closure, whilst ensuring the beautiful three-story art deco inspired restaurant on Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia is a safe space for both staff and customers.



Open from lunch through to dinner, Culinary Director Ben Tish and the team have created a seasonal menu with a taste of Sicily, well worth travelling into central London for. Well-loved Norma classics, such as the Spaghettini fritters with pecorino sauce; Salt marsh lamb tartare, lamb fat crostini and aioli and the restaurants namesake – Pasta alla Norma are featured, alongside new dishes, including Grilled octopus, preserved lemon and wild fennel; Mafalde with Cornish crab, chilli butter and lemon and Pan-fried wild bream, pangrattato, fig vinegar and roasted datterini. For dessert, there will be the house-made cannoli and selection of seasonal gelato, as well as a new Norma tiramisu; refreshing Strawberry and rose granita and a rich Chocolate and almond cake, whipped mascarpone and grape must.



The beautiful private dining room on the top floor is bookable for parties of up to 12 guests, the perfect setting for celebrating those birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations which may have been missed during lockdown.



Opening hours:

Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 12.00am (last orders 10.30pm)

Saturday | 12.00pm – 12.00am (last orders 10.30pm)

Sunday | Closed





