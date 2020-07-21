The most important renovation of Lungarno Acciaiuoli

On the Shores of the River Arno between Ponte Vecchio & Ponte Santa Trinita

On July 22nd Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, and Leonardo Ferragamo, President of Lungarno Alberghi Srl and CEO Palazzo Feroni Finanziaria, will celebrate the most important restoration in recent history of the magnificent Lungarno Acciaiuoli.





The street, which runs along the shores of the River Arno connecting the legendary Ponte Vecchio and Ponte Santa Trìnita, has been returned to its original state at a cost of €1 million.



The origin of Lungarno Acciaiuoli took its name from the palazzo of Gugliarello Acciaiuoli who fled from Barbarossa’s invasion of northern Italy to Florence in 1160. The family were of significant influence and in the 15th century Laudomia Acciaiuoli married Pierfrancesco de’Medici, from which the Grand Dukes of Tuscany are descended and other royal houses.



In the 19th century Lungarno Acciaiuoli was home to two of the most important hotels in Florence, including Grand Hotel Royal (now Portrait Firenze, a member of the Lungarno Collection) favoured by Charles Dickens, Henry James and many other literary figures of international renown.



In August 1944, during WWII, the palazzo, along with the entire area around Ponte Vecchio, was reduced to a pile of rubble. The reconstruction in the 50s compromised this beautiful area and was a subject of much debate until now.



“This project is part of Lungarno Alberghi’s long-standing commitment to celebrating the city of Florence through art and safeguarding its precious, open-air cultural assets,” noted Valeriano Antonioli, CEO of the Lungarno Alberghi Srl.



“This is a mission we have pursued for five years now, which began with the art installations in the small square near Vicolo dell’Oro, to the delight of Florentines and the many tourists who visit this breathtaking city every day. Today, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to repaving such a central and strategic road, a special vantage point overlooking one of Florence’s most quintessential icons… This initiative fills us with pride.”



If you will be in Florence on Wednesday 22nd July and would like to attend the unveiling of the restored Lungarno Acciaiuoli, or watch the unveiling over Teams at 3pm Italian time, please do let us know.



The celebration for citizens includes Florence’s historical parade which will start from the Arengario of Palazzo Vecchio, the flag waver performance and a musical tribute with tenor, Maurizio Marchini. Invitees may access the Lungarno Acciaiuoli for 19:30 for the arrival of the parade.



Lungarno Collection offers four properties in Florence all overlooking the River Arno and Ponte Vecchio: Portrait Firenze, Hotel Lungarno, Continentale and Gallery Hotel Art.



