Jumeirah welcomes guests to three of its European hotels this summer

Jumeirah’s luxury properties in Mallorca, Capri and Frankfurt to extend their renowned hospitality and exciting activations to guests in a safe environment

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, a member of Dubai Holding, and a leading luxury hospitality company, will welcome guests to enjoy a change of scenery this summer at some of its most exquisite properties in Europe – on the stunning islands of Mallorca and Capri and in the heart of the city of Frankfurt.





José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “As travel starts to return, our guests will once again be able to enjoy our renowned Arabian hospitality in luxurious surroundings in the heart of Europe. Our unique hotels in Mallorca, Capri and Frankfurt are the epitome of our brand ethos, being exceptional in design, featuring signature dining experiences from some of the world’s most talented chefs and offering service beyond expectations. In the new normal, we understand the importance of peace of mind and every step has been taken to ensure a safe environment and truly memorable experience for our guests as they begin to holiday again this summer.”



Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca offers a clifftop retreat set within a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasting panoramic views of the mountains and sea, as well as elegantly appointed rooms and suites. Guests can delight in the award-winning, Talise Spa treatments, which have gained widespread recognition for the ultimate relaxation experience. Those looking to get acquainted with local culture will try flavoursome dishes including traditional paellas at Cap Roig Brasseries, whereas guests with a penchant for Japanese delicacies can head to Sunset Sushi Lounge for dinner. Visitors can spend their day by the spectacular pool or exploring the picturesque surroundings including the labyrinth of garden walks surrounded by natural rock and vegetation native to the island.



Capri Palace Jumeirah - the newest Jumeirah addition in Europe - offers a magnificent getaway within one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island. The hotel, overlooking the Gulf of Naples fully embodies the Italian Dolce Vita; through authentic Capri style featuring art and design. The signature Two-Michelin-star restaurant L’Olivo serves Mediterranean classics and just launched ‘L’Olivo Undiscovered’, a new intimate space conceived and executed by Capri-born architect Francesco della Femina. His creative direction transformed the traditional cavò into a unique private club atmosphere that accompanies guests on an intimate culinary journey where they savour the delights of Executive Chef Andrea Migliaccio’s Two-Michelin-star creations. Meanwhile, Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, the only One-Michelin-star beach club in the world, is currently hosting an exclusive Dior Pop-up Store. The store set the elegant tone for the experience through its personalised lounge area and features the Dioriviera Collection as well as a selection of branded pieces designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Presented alongside exclusive Dior Maison objects, the capsule essentials include the iconic Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Diorcamp bags, revisited with the motifs of the Dior Around the World line and inspired by the sketches of the Roman artist Pietro Ruffo.



Jumeirah Frankfurt invites guests to take on a city break and enjoy expansive views, excellent service and contemporary design. As the first of the Group’s European hotels to be certified with the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label for its stringent health, safety and hygiene standards, the metropolitan haven offers cutting-edge suites and rooms, in addition to facilities, spanning Talise Spa and Fitness First Frankfurt. Visitors can embark on a culinary journey across Max on One - serving up French fare with an Asian twist, El Rayyan’s extensive Lebanese dishes and the inspired beverages at Ember Bar & Lounge. The hotel is well suited to both business and leisure travellers, as it is a step away from corporate, lifestyle and entertainment hubs.



Jumeirah Group invites guests to avail the Jumeirah Escapes offer, on bookings placed before the 31st of July 2020. It offers up to 30% off on regular pricing for stays and includes complimentary daily breakfast, early check in and late check out, as well as an additional saving of up to 20% on spa and dining at select hotels. Applicable to its global portfolio of hotels, guests can also indulge in the offer when staying in Dubai across Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray among others.



