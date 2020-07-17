Laura Ashley and Corus Hotels receive two ‘COVID secure’ accreditations

Laura Ashley Hotels, Laura Ashley The Tea Room and Burnham Beeches Hotel are among the first UK properties to have been awarded both the 'COVID Confident' certificate from The AA and the Quality in Tourism Safe, Clean & Legal™ accreditation to confirm the properties have the correct COVID safety measures in place.





The AA 'COVID Confident' and The Quality in Tourism Safe, Clean & Legal™ accreditation schemes indicate that the properties meet or exceed minimum standards, and have the necessary risk assessment, safety measures and staff training in place to reopen safely, in line with the UK's respective government and trade association guidelines.



David Westerby, Chief Executive Officer for Corus and Laura Ashley Hotels said: “We are very proud to have received both The AA 'COVID Confident' and The Quality in Tourism Safe, Clean & Legal™ accreditations which reconfirm the safety of our properties.



“We have been working hard behind the scenes to boost customer confidence during these challenging times and reassure guests that our properties have the appropriate measures in place for a safe and secure stay. The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority and to achieve a new higher level of confidence we have researched and deployed new technologies, and have worked with specialist teams to implement even higher standards of cleanliness throughout our properties.”



Ahead of reopening, Laura Ashley Hotels and Burnham Beeches Hotel launched their Trust in Your Stay programme showcasing their commitment to the wellbeing and protection of their guests and team, and to ensure a safe, clean and comfortable environment. The programme builds upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at the hotels to ensure guests and staff feel protected, without compromising the high standard and quality of service that guests have come to know, love, and expect.



New measures include an app for guests to use for pre check-in communication and registration, virtual bedroom compendiums and menus, and an in-house text messaging service so guests can communicate with the hotel team without any face-to-face contact. The hotel is also offering ‘grab and go’ meals for guests to enjoy in each of the properties stunning landscaped gardens, or in the comfort of their own room.



A seal will be placed on each bedroom door to indicate that the room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned, and cross-infection controls have been further developed through the use of nano anti-microbial technology on all surfaces and textiles to support the destruction of the virus and prevent transmission. Laura Ashley Hotels’ Trust in Your Stay policy can be seen here.



Laura Ashley The Tea Room* also has a number of new measures in place and has built upon the already high standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all guests and staff. Enhanced measures include minimising the amount of staff and guest contact through the use of technology and signage, an enhanced cleaning regime using market leading operating protocols and cleaning products, and ensuring all staff are fully Covid-19 trained. You can read more about the new measures here: https://bit.ly/3ishOkI



