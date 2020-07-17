Iconic Luxury Hotels announces international growth plans with new hotels

The luxury hotel group behind some of England’s most famous hotels, including Cliveden House and Chewton Glen, will introduce three new international properties, marking its debut as a global portfolio

Iconic Luxury Hotels announces Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, Italy, as the newest and first international property to join its collection. One of Venice’s landmark five-star hotels, and home of the eponymous film festival, Hotel Excelsior will be a bold new addition to Iconic Luxury Hotels’ current collection.





In addition, it will be joined by a new integrated resort development in Mykonos, Greece, followed by Palm House Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida USA, both joining in 2021.



Iconic Luxury Hotels’ existing UK portfolio includes world-famous Cliveden House, a grand stately home hotel; Chewton Glen, a quintessentially English manor house on the fringes of the New Forest and Solent Coastline; The Lygon Arms, a 600-year-old luxury Cotswolds coaching inn; and 11 Cadogan Gardens, a distinguished home from home in one of the most prestigious areas of London. The Mayfair Town House, London will also join the collection in late 2020.



Hotel Excelsior is a tranquil and self-contained luxury hideaway, located just 15 minutes boat connection from the heart of Venice. Overlooking the sandy beaches of Venice Lido, the hotel is an ode to 20th-century Venetian heritage, boasting 196 spacious guestrooms including 23 spectacular suites, Elimar Beach Bar and Restaurant, the Blue Bar, and Pool Bar, as well glamourous private beach cabanas.



The hotel has an established role in the wider community of Venice having been the home of the film festival since 1932 as well providing a seasonal home to locals who love to rent the beach-side cabanas for the summer. Hotel Excelsior re-opened its beaches and restaurants on 27 June, and welcomed guests back to the hotel from 11 July. It will also once again play host to the world’s most famous movie makers and stars as it prepares to host the 77th Venice International Film Festival in September.



“L+R Hotels is very pleased to announce that Iconic Luxury Hotels is going international this year with the inclusion of Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort in Italy and hotels in Greece and the USA in 2021. We have ambitious plans for international growth and it’s an honour to welcome these hotels to start that journey. Over the next few years we will see our collection continue to grow worldwide as we further our reputation for sustainable hospitality – preserving the life of historic buildings like Hotel Excelsior - and creating memorable travel experiences. Each of our properties has its own stories, traditions and personality.” said Petra Deuter, newly appointed Executive Director for Iconic Luxury Hotels – International, and responsible for the performance and growth of the portfolio outside of the UK.



She continued: “The last few months have been challenging for the hospitality industry and Italy particularly. Our team has worked round-the-clock to ensure we can re-open this hotel safely and provide our guests with an individual travel experience that we are known for. The expansive presidential suites, wide beaches and open-air restaurants are perfect for those looking for a great resort experience. Our hotel has parking facilities for those wishing to drive from other European countries, and is the perfect base for families and solo travellers alike. Not only is Hotel Excelsior a perfect self-contained resort, but it’s so close to the historic city of Venice for those wishing to explore without the normal tourist crowds. As home to the oldest and arguably most glamorous film festival, we are excited to host it again this year and welcome people back to Venice”.



