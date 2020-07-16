Rosewood Porto Cervo to open in 2022 on the Italian Island of Sardinia

Luxury property to become Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ first Island Resort in Italy

Embarking on a new chapter of its European expansion, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has been appointed by Quianto Capital Limited to manage Rosewood Porto Cervo, which will open on Sardinia, Italy in 2022. Joining sister properties in Tuscany and Venice as the group’s third opening in Italy, this latest jewel in the collection will bring Rosewood’s signature style of ultra-luxury hospitality to one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the Mediterranean.





“Rosewood Porto Cervo will showcase our visionary, innovative ambition for creating one-of-a-kind resorts through Rosewood’s uniquely sophisticated lens. We look forward to showcasing our brand’s A Sense of Place® philosophy as we create a luxurious haven in Sardinia,” says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.



The resort will be located in Costa Smeralda, Italy’s jet-set destination, known for its stunning white sand beaches and turquoise water. Just 1.5 kilometers south of Porto Cervo town, the three-story Rosewood Porto Cervo will feature 65 guest rooms, including 26 suites, all complemented by spectacular 180-degree ocean views of the Mediterranean Sea and thoughtful amenities, which are finely tuned to the desires of today’s affluential explorers. A modern oasis, the resort’s serene design aesthetic will exude a captivating estate-style atmosphere coupled with personalized services and exceptional privacy.



Set to become the new social nexus of Sardinia, Rosewood Porto Cervo will house a spectrum of distinctive dining and leisure concepts designed to reflect the surrounding nature and local culture.



Furthering Rosewood’s reputation for exceptional culinary standards, the resort will feature four versatile dining venues for an ultra-luxurious island experience. A bistro and lounge bar will serve sumptuous dishes and handcrafted cocktails inspired by the flavors and colors of local produce, while the property’s pool bar and beach club will host lively music with the sun-kissed shoreline as a backdrop.



In addition, the resort will be expressly designed as a sanctuary for renewal and rejuvenation. From signature spa journeys to body therapies, guests will be spoiled with an array of bespoke experiences that will harmonize the body and mind, improve well-being, and leave guests feeling serene, radiant and refreshed. Guests can choose to stroll through the resort’s lush gardens and along alluring coastlines, or spend their afternoons basking by the outdoor pool or working out at the fitness center. Guests will also be able to take advantage of the resort’s private pier to conveniently access Porto Cervo town by boat and explore the area’s lively social scene and natural beauty.



Rosewood Porto Cervo will also cater to families with Rosewood Explorers. Designed exclusively for younger guests, the hands-on club will ignite children’s imaginations with a variety of facilities and fun-filled activities where they can play, create memories, and learn all about the island and its culture.



“We are honored to join hands with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts,” says Petra Hofer, chief executive officer of Quianto Capital Limited. “We are proud to showcase the rich offerings of Sardinia, as well as Rosewood’s refined ultra-luxury hospitality, to create a new legacy and world-class retreat in the Mediterranean.”



“As the strategic advisor to Quianto Capital Limited during the operator selection process, we held firm on finding a luxury hospitality partner that would add the most value to reflect the destination's unique culture, history and geography in the design and operation of the hotel,” says Enrico Meneghetti, chief executive officer of Enma Capital & Partners Limited. “Through its A Sense of Place® philosophy, Rosewood Porto Cervo will definitely achieve this goal.”



