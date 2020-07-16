Travel to South Africa with a Purpose, Uplift people and aid in conservation

Planning a trip to South Africa in 2021? The Royal Portfolio (www.theroyalportfolio.com), a collection of award-winning hotels owned and run by the Biden family, has launched The Royal Portfolio Foundation Itinerary.





Designed for guests looking to make a difference, the 10-night itinerary incorporates four iconic South African destinations (Cape Town, Franschhoek, Hermanus and Kruger National Park) and interactive participation in a number of critical community and conservation projects supported by each of The Royal Portfolio’s properties: The Silo Hotel, La Residence, Birkenhead House and Royal Malewane.



Activities are relevant to their unique location and particular situation. Community upliftment activities include visits to local creches, primary schools, the Lalela Project which provides educational arts for at-risk youth or helping out with a Cape Town feeding scheme. Conservation and nature activities range from ‘adopting a bird’ in need, planting a tree to offset your carbon footprint and a day in the Outdoor Wildlife Classroom at Royal Malewane. A highlight is the lodge’s highly specialised canine unit: guests spend time with the dogs and their handlers who protect endangered rhinos and other wildlife from poachers and learn interesting insights into the specialised training of these remarkable dogs.



Over the past few months, The Royal Portfolio Foundation has been busy supporting local Covid-19 relief feeding schemes and critical conservation projects with funds raised by the Royal Portfolio Bonds. Since April, over 300,000 South African Rand (ca. US $20,000) has been raised in for the Foundation. Each bond includes 25% in added value against a stay at one of the Royal Portfolio properties, as well as a R2,500 (ca. US $155) donation to the Foundation from The Royal Portfolio. The Bonds are available to purchase until the end of July 2020 and can be redeemed anytime until the end of 2022.



Founder Liz Biden comments: “We have also used the time to carefully plan protocols and procedures that will protect our guests and staff in preparation for the reopening of our hotels. We have been engaging with and training our incredible staff while renovating and upgrading our properties ready for our guests. Our unique itineraries showcase the best of South Africa and allow as us to protect our guests from the moment they land in South Africa until they leave our shores. Now is the perfect time to start planning your 2021 itinerary.”



