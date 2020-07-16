Hotel Fariones in Lanzarote to officially open on 1st September 2020  

New Five-Star Hotel to Appeal to a Younger Market with its Laid-back Luxury Atmosphere

Hotel Fariones, a luxury five-star hotel in Lanzarote with a laid-back spirit, will open on 1st September 2020 having undergone a significant refurbishment under the privately-owned PY Hotels & Resorts family that also owns the acclaimed Princesa Yaiza resort.





Located in the centre of Puerto del Carmen on the southeast coast of the island, the hotel boasts an enviable beachfront location surrounded by palm trees with direct access to an idyllic sandy cove and the extensive Playa Grande beach. Well suited for couples or groups of friends, the luxury hotel will offer 213 rooms, many with views across the Atlantic Ocean, an impressive infinity pool with two heated Jacuzzis, a buzzing rooftop pool and terrace, and multiple restaurants and bars.



Featuring 213 contemporary rooms, guests can choose from a range of categories, all with outdoor terraces and many with panoramic views over the Atlantic Ocean. There will be a range of spacious suites accommodating up to four adults, including the impressive 150m² Royal Suite Fariones with an expansive outdoor terrace and private Jacuzzi.



A spectacular sea view infinity pool and two heated outdoor Jacuzzis encircled by palm trees will provide a tranquil setting to enjoy the island’s year-round sunshine. A rooftop pool and lounge bar will launch in the second phase of the hotel’s opening. The rooftop will provide one of the best locations to watch the sunset in Lanzarote, with views over Fuerteventura and The Isla de Lobos.



The hotel will offer a variety of restaurants to suit every palate. The main à la carte restaurant, Restaurant Atlantico, will serve fresh local fish and shellfish with traditional Canarian influences, whilst a snack bar will serve light lunches on a sophisticated outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean. A buffet restaurant will launch in phase two, along with Kaori restaurant specialising in Asian Haute Cuisine.



Four chic bars will be spread out across the hotel’s grounds including a beach bar and lobby bar offering a range of drinks from revitalising energy juices to signature cocktails, and daily live music in the evenings. The rooftop bar will launch in phase two, along with La Cueva de Doña, an elegant club set in a cave carved from rocks on the beach. The club will serve inventive cocktail creations and sophisticated street food dishes.



Those looking to keep fit whilst on holiday can head to Hotel Fariones’ sports centre offering group activities, fitness classes, personal trainers, a gym and tennis courts. Guests also have access to the 18-hole Lanzarote Golf Course, located just five minutes from the hotel and set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.



Open year round, Hotel Fariones is the ideal destination for adults looking to enjoy Lanzarote’s 365 days of sunshine. Just a 10-minute drive from Lanzarote Airport, the hotel is easily accessible from the UK with direct flight routes from London airports, Dublin, Leeds and Edinburgh.



To celebrate the grand opening, Hotel Fariones is offering a 15% discount on stays for September and October, when booked before 31st August. Rates for a double room with sea view with the 15% discount applied start from €244.50 (£218 approx.) per night including breakfast, based on two people sharing.



