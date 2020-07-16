Dusit Thani Maldives to reopen on 1 August 2020

Enhanced safety measures, new guest experiences, and a luxurious all-inclusive package

Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury Thai-inspired resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, is set to reopen on 1 August 2020 with a new range of services and operating procedures designed to offer the utmost in comfort, convenience, experience, value and safety.





Implemented as part of Dusit International’s group-wide Dusit Care programme, which aims to ensure guests always feel safe and reassured, the new Stay with Confidence services include, amongst others, flexible breakfast times, the provision of free healthy drinks and snacks in-room, the provision of outdoor workout areas, and contactless services such as mobile payment methods. Heightened cleaning procedures are in place throughout the entire property.



To give guests the pampering they deserve after a long forced break from travelling, the resort is offering the all-inclusive Your Maldives package, which includes accommodation in an elegant overwater villa, return domestic transfer, a choice of dining experience (either in the villa or in the resort’s beachside restaurant), a luxury beach barbecue dinner, daily spa treatments, and yoga classes. Rates start from USD 1,800 per night (for two adults and two children). Booking is available from now until 30 October 2020 – for stay dates between 1 August – 10 November 2020 (subject to availability) – only on dusit.com.



“We are so delighted to welcome guests back to the resort to experience our renowned high standards of barefoot luxury alongside our new Stay with Confidence services and full range of personalized dining, wellness, and Maldivian lifestyle experiences,” said Mr Thomas Weber, General Manager. “During the nationwide lockdown, our team has been fully trained following the latest international guidelines for health and safety, and we have comprehensive procedures in place to ensure our guests can always stay with peace of mind knowing they are being well taken care of.” Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, the extensive OCEAN DIVE center and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa. The resort is surrounded by a rich house reef, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon. A well-equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.



For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-maldives



