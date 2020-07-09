Scott Harper, COO of Malmaison and Hotel du Vin comments on VAT Tax

"Today's announcement of the hospitality VAT cut for the next six months will be instrumental in helping hotels, F&B providers and attractions get back on their feet in the UK.





Whilst the industry has been one of the hardest hit since the beginning of the pandemic, I'm proud of how everyone has come together to re-open safely where possible since 4th July, and I’m thrilled to see that the government has recognised the importance of tourism and hospitality in this country through the introduction of these measures.



Likewise, the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme will help boost confidence and morale for restaurants and the public alike, helping to give us back some sense of normalcy as we continue through the summer months."



