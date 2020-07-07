Hotel Brooklyn, Manchester reopening 21st August: So good it opened twice

Just a handful of weeks after Manchester’s newest design-led hotel, Hotel Brooklyn, opened right in the heart of Portland Street on 14th February – it closed its doors in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. It’s so good, they opened it twice…





Hotel Brooklyn announces that it will re-open for business on 21 August 2020, celebrating with an amazing competition: simply book direct between 4th July and Thanksgiving (26th November 2020) to be in the running to win a 5 night stay in New York, in Spring 2021, staying in a plush midtown Manhattan Hotel with economy return flights included.



General Manager Paul Bayliss says: “We are a brand new property conforming fully with modern travel needs so we already have lots of features designed to allow for an environment where personal space is a key factor, including a self check-in facility so no contact is required from the second a guest arrives. In addition we have nearly 200 brand new and immaculately clean bedrooms and best practice in hospitality cleanliness lined up ready to go including UV lamps, misting of rooms, tested and compliant staff fully-trained in the highest standards. Finally, we have large restaurant and banqueting spaces, several separate kitchens and four lifts, allowing us to plan for continued social distancing. I am delighted to get back into the office post-Covid-19 lockdown and celebrate the hospitality industry for what it is – the art of entertaining guests… It’s time for the beleaguered travel and hospitality industries to get back on their feet. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Manchester’s little piece of the Big Apple."



Designed by Squid Inc, the name Brooklyn was inspired by the New York Borough - chosen for its similarities to Manchester: its buzzing industrial growth and powerfully vibrant identity and culture. The 189-room hotel pays homage to Brooklyn’s history from early 20th century to the present day and – crucially - is a pioneer in accessible design – leading the way in Europe with its adaptability features: a trailblazer in accessible, sexy and modern design for all.



Bedrooms & Suites

The aesthetic of the 189 bedrooms have been inspired by Brooklyn’s loft spaces, peppered with features that favour quality and high-spec finishes. Beds have brass adornments, while Turkish rugs have been designed to contrast with the concrete walls. Bathrooms have been cleverly-angled to allow look out across the city, while street art wall features finish off the bold design direction.



Bathroom amenities include organic bamboo toothbrushes and ethically sourced toothpaste, green soap and lotion dispensers with minimum waste.



Accessibility

In addition, the hotel features 18 accessible bedrooms designed by Motionspot, the UK’s leading accessible design company. “Accessible accommodation at Hotel Brooklyn features subtle details like basins with integrated hand grips, removable matt black grab rails, accessible bedroom storage and a hidden ceiling track hoist”, says Ed Warner, Founder & CEO of Motionspot. “We hope this high level of attention paid to inclusivity will make Hotel Brooklyn one of the most sought-after venues for guests of all abilities.”



F&B Space - Runyon’s and Salvation Bar

Hotel Brooklyn’s bar and restaurant, named Runyon’s after Damon Runyon, an American writer renowned for his depictions of Brooklyn characters, presents a diverse menu showcasing European and American influences, starting from £22 for main dishes. Featuring classics such as Crab Flake A La Newberg, Billy’s Bacon Fried Rice, ‘Oscar’s’ B.L.T Wedge and Hash Browns, alongside vegetarian and vegan options.



On the top floor of the hotel, Salvation Bar is part of the hotel’s dedicated private events space, Brooklyn Heights. Salvation Bar is designed to be a destination venue with panoramic views of the UK’s preeminent Northern city.



Nightly rates at Hotel Brooklyn start from £130 for a Club Room on a B&B basis.



