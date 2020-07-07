Zafiro Hotels to welcome guests back to Mallorca from July 10th

overnment decision to establish an ‘air corridor’ between UK and Spain, meaning that English residents can visit the country without having to quarantine upon return starting from July 10th.





The renowned Spanish family hotel brand have worked tirelessly with the highly respected health lab, Sinergies, to ensure that every guest’s safety and health is front of mind. With expert consultation and new protocols, Zafiro Hotels is able to offer a safe, beautiful beachside escape for UK guests seeking much needed relaxation and rest. From disinfecting shoes and luggage upon arrival, guaranteeing extended restaurants hours and sanitization of table and chairs before new guests are seated to individual protection kits available for each guest, frequent deep cleaning and a cash free policy – the team have implemented a series of special protocols and new safety measures that ensure the hotels are absolutely Covid-19 free. Click here to learn more about the #ZafiroAlwaysCaring new health & safety measures.



The group will proceed with the reopening of the following hotels:

• Zafiro Palace Alcùdia - July 10th 2020

Beautifully located on the authentic northern side of Mallorca near the Medieval town of Alcùdia, this luxury 5-star resort offers prime access to the island’s most breath-taking cycling and hiking routes as well as blue flag beaches. The hotel boasts a kaleidoscope of 12 swimming pools, stylish Penthouse Suites featuring private terraces with Bali beds and Jacuzzis, Swim Up Suites with direct access to the pool and quiet private gardens and the unparalleled 180 square meters Owner’s Suite boasting refined design elements, a terrace with Jacuzzi, shower and Bali bed overlooking stunning Alcùdia. The rich dining offer is declined in five themed restaurants with à la carte options, while those who seek wellness and relaxation can indulge in the tranquil Zen Spa & Wellness.



• Zafiro Can Picafort - July 24th 2020

Providing non-stop fun for the whole family, Zafiro Can Picafort boasts 10 swimming pools alongside comfortable and spacious independent apartments featuring equipped kitchenettes for maximum flexibility.



'We are thankful to our guests for their continuous support and understanding over the past months and thrilled to welcome them back to Mallorca' comments Antonia Plomer Pujol, CEO of Zafiro Hotels. 'We have worked around the clock to ensure all our hotels are safe and ready to reopen in time for a much-deserved summer vacation.'



Naturally allowing social distancing thanks to their extensive common areas and lush gardens covering up to 10,000 square meters, the hotels within Zafiro’s portfolio have all been designed with guests’ comfort in mind. Featuring wide spaces, boundaries, alternatives walkways for everyone as well as decentralised pool areas which include children's pools, adult-only pools, family pools with wet bubbles or spa pools (not to mention the private pools and Jacuzzis within guest rooms) all Zafiro properties offer the chance to breathe freely while respecting everyone’s space.



To make your first holiday post lockdown even more memorable, Zafiro Hotels have launched an exclusive reopening offer allowing guests to book with a 30% discount in the resort of their choice.



