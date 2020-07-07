Farncombe Estate, Cotswolds opening doors this month 

Farncombe Estate in the Cotswolds is delighted to be re-opening its three hotels, Dormy House, The Fish Hotel and Foxhill Manor, this month. The Fish Hotel and Foxhill Manor will open their doors on 13th July, closely followed by Dormy House on 20th July.





Since the necessary closure of UK hotels across the country in March, the Farncombe team has spent its time innovating, creating, maintaining, improving and adapting to keep guests and employees safe, so that they can offer the very best experience when the doors are once again flung open.



The goal is to keep the true essence of the Farncombe experience and keep each of the hotels a wonderfully relaxed place to come and wind down, whilst giving complete peace of mind that everything possible has been done to make it a safe place to stay.



Andrew Grahame, CEO, Farncombe Estate comments - “We are so excited to be able to welcome our guests back to Farncombe and we have been busy preparing to re-open our doors. Above all we need to keep everyone in our hotels, guests and teams, safe and that is where we have focused our energy. Our “Why?” is to create a totally guest centred environment, to entertain our customers and not just transact with them, and for Farncombe to be the most memorable rural retreat in the world.



We are certainly having to develop different ways of working but the reason we exist does not, and will not, change. On reopening, our hotels will reflect our reputation for high quality, value for money, and hospitality delivered with a sense of fun. Since we were given the green light by the Government to re-open we’ve seen very strong demand across our hotels and we look forward to giving our guests some much needed rest and relaxation during their stay with us.”



What’s changed? What’s new?

The Fish Hotel

Part boutique hotel, part adventure hideout, The Fish is the ultimate rural retreat with an exciting and eclectic accommodation offering including shepherd’s huts, three treehouses, rooms and suites in The Coach House and The Farmhouse which is available for exclusive-use. Alongside the 63 keys is Hook - a seafood inspired restaurant with woodland views, and heaps of outdoor space.



• The Seafood restaurant Hook will be open for dinner 7 nights a week and lunch on a Saturday and Sunday.

• A brand-new food offering is launching in the bar with a fun selection of melt-in-the-mouth sliders which will replace the previous taco menu. These will be available 7 days a week in the Bar and Lounge and will be served from 12pm – 9.30pm. All non-resident guests will need to pre-book a table in either Hook or the Bar - walk-ins cannot be accepted for now.

• Tipsy Tea and the Doggy Afternoon Tea will be paw-sed (!) until the end of the year. But they will be back…

• The hotel will be making the most of the terraces and the outdoor space around The Lodge to create more places for guests to dine or enjoy a drink al fresco.

• Outdoor check-in will operate wherever possible

• There is now an extended room service menu giving guests more in-room dining options to include tasty new breakfast in bed hampers.



Nightly rates at The Fish start from £150 per room on a B&B basis, based on double occupancy.



