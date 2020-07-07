Edinburgh's Dunstane Houses to reopen on the 15 July

Edinburgh’s foremost boutique hotel, The Dunstane Houses, announces its reopening for the 15 July

Edinburgh’s much-loved urban retreat, The Dunstane Houses, will welcome back friends old and new as it reopens its doors on the 15 July. Split between two recently restored Victorian townhouses, the hotel’s 35 generously sized rooms and suites are amongst the biggest in Edinburgh and offer guests a breath of fresh Orkney air in the heart of the city.





Its unique location in the elegant West End and complimentary parking facilities make The Dunstane Houses an ideal city centre escape for those eager to spend days exploring on foot or venturing further afield by car, all the while adhering to social distancing guidelines.



Over the course of its recent closure, the hotel team has worked tirelessly to make subtle changes to adapt to the new ‘norm’ whilst safeguarding the much-loved Dunstane experience that has enamoured guests throughout its 20-year history. Alongside flexible booking policies and a refined offering prioritising privatization and personalisation, guests can be assured of an exhaustive health and safety plan including rigorous measures around employee and guest health screening, use of PPE as required, extensive cleaning & sanitising protocols and restricted occupancy where possible.



AN EDINBURGH HOME-FROM-HOME | To ensure the hotel retains its sought-after home-from-home feel, the Dunstane will continue to tailor every element of guest stays’ via a newly introduced pre-arrival questionnaire. From scheduling housekeeping to in-room drinks preferences, guests will also have the option to pre-arrange dinner either in the hotel lounge – where the generous layout caters naturally to distanced dining – or in-room where all usual room service fees will be waived. For larger groups of friends or families looking to reunite in style, the option to book clusters of rooms or take exclusive use of either Dunstane or Hampton House grants even more flexibility with plenty of space to spread out.



GATEWAY TO SCOTLAND | The hotel’s enviable location means guests are both a moments’ walk from the city centre and a short drive to some of Scotland’s most sought-after beauty spots with complimentary parking included in all stays. Guests can indulge in afternoons exploring the hotel’s magnificent surrounds, from the fabled peaks of the nearby Pentland Hills to the mystical shores of Cramond Beach, Gullane or Elie, all within an hour’s drive. Budding golfers are also just a short distance from a number of celebrated golf courses including the Royal Burgess, Muirfield and the world-famous Old Course in St. Andrews. Twin-centre stays can also be arranged at the Dunstane’s partner hotels; Linthwaite House in the Lake District and Airds Hotel on the rugged West Coast.



FLEXIBLE BOOKING | For the months of July and August, the hotel will be offering up to 30% off stays. Bookings beyond this time will benefit from fully flexible rates and a 24-hour cancellation policy with no prepayment required until the end of the year.



