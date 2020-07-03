Wood Restaurant at Hotel Indigo Chester not to re-open

Hotel Indigo Chester, one of the city’s newest boutique hotels, is to take their restaurant back in-house following the joint decision with Wood Restaurant Group not to re-open Wood Chester. The hotel will re-open on 4 July and will be offering guests’ breakfast, lunch, dinner, and room service in a safe and comfortable environment. The hotel will be making an announcement soon about the long-term future of the restaurant.





Simon Hall, Operations Director at Castlebridge Hospitality who own and manage the hotel have said “The restrictions forced upon us by the Covid-19 pandemic mean that we have had to review all aspects of the hotel and restaurant operation at Hotel Indigo Chester. After discussions with Wood Restaurant Group we have jointly decided Wood Chester is to close which will allow both ourselves and Simon to focus on our core business. We have enjoyed working with the Wood Restaurant Group and wish them every success in the future”.



Simon Wood said “We have made the decision to change the focus of what we offer at Wood and are adapting to cope with the changes forced on us by the pandemic. The operating restrictions have meant that a different, more casual offering is more suited to the hotel and that as we take our brand in the opposite direction we have taken the decision to step away from Hotel Indigo Chester. It has been a great experience, we loved getting to know the city and working with the team at Castlebridge”.



Hotel Indigo Chester, which opened in June 2019, is a contemporary boutique hotel located in the heart of the historic city of Chester. Designed to reflect the city’s famous architecture and the oldest racecourse in the UK, Hotel Indigo Chester is a short walk from Chester's famous Rows, extensive shopping district, award-winning Storyhouse Theatre, and the 2,000-year-old city walls. The hotel has 75 guest rooms decorated in 3 beautiful themes each inspired by the history and locality of historic Chester.



