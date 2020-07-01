Accor signs first Tribe hotel in the Netherlands

Accor, the leading augmented hospitality group, today announces a franchise agreement with WIN Hotels for the first TRIBE hotel in the Netherlands. The hotel will be located in the newly developed area on Gare-du-Nord in Amsterdam-North, next to the Noord metro station on the North-South line.





The new 192 bedroom four-star hotel is set to open its doors in summer 2021.



TRIBE is one of the newest brands in the Accor portfolio and focuses on creating a bespoke experience that gives guests everything they need and nothing they don’t. TRIBE is designed for guests to make it whatever they wish: accommodation, collaborative workspace, decompression zone, social destination and gallery space. TRIBE aims to surprise travelers with an original, exciting and tailored offer that focuses on style. It’s reshaping the traditional hotel experience, enabling guests to stay, work and socialize in contemporary interiors.



TRIBE’s focus on design and style combined with the use of the latest technologies makes it a leader in the affordable luxury sector. The first Tribe hotel opened in Perth, Australia and the brand plans to open 150 properties worldwide within the next five years. In addition to Amsterdam, further Tribe openings are planned in: Glasgow, Manchester, Budapest, New York, Warsaw, Tallinn, Phnom Penh, Hong Kong and Bali.



As well as the new Tribe hotel, the agreement with WIN Hotels also includes a new 110 room 4 star Mercure hotel in the same development, which is also due to open next summer.



Thomas Dubaere, COO Accor Northern Europe, comments: “We have been committed to bringing Tribe to Amsterdam since Accor launched the brand last year. Tribe is a new kind of hotel, a lifestyle hotel brand that promises to engage modern travellers and disrupt the market. Amsterdam is a perfect fit for the brand and we are delighted to be working with WIN Hotels to bring this design-led hotel experience to the Netherlands. The signings of the Tribe and Mercure hotels strengthen our partnership and extends our joint portfolio to six hotels in Amsterdam. These signings represent a continued confidence in the market and we look forward to opening the hotels in what we expect to be a buoyant 2021.”



Patrick Kerkhoven, COO WIN Hotels, on the partnership with Accor said: “We are pleased to be working with Accor once again and look forward to welcoming guests to both hotels. We can't wait to launch the new Tribe brand in the Netherlands. This concept brings design and affordable luxury together and has a unique creative aesthetic. As a result, we hope to attract both business and leisure guests, as well as people from the surrounding neighbourhood. The location of both hotels is excellent and the area is rapidly developing. The project developers want to give the area a quality boost with the 'Gare du Nord' and we hope that the arrival of our two hotels will contribute to this.”



Project "Gare du Nord"

The state-of-the-art project "Gare du Nord" where both hotels will be located is being developed by AM and Blauwhoed. The project consists of two towers and is part of the development area surrounding the North-South Line in Amsterdam-North. In addition to the two hotels, 361 residential apartments will also be part of the development. The project is conveniently located directly opposite the metro station (Noordzuidlijn), allowing travellers to be in the city centre within minutes.



