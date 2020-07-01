Middleton Lodge Estate invites guests to enjoy 'contactless stays' within their 200 acres of Yorkshire countryside – bookings from Thursday 23rd July

As part of their staged reopening on Thursday 23rd July, Middleton Lodge Estate will be implementing ‘contactless stays’ that align with the government social distancing guidelines as standard.





Owners, James and Rebecca Allison, invite guests to explore their 200 acres of Yorkshire parkland, unwind in the comfort of their beautifully restored rooms and suites, and enjoy their signature estate to plate menu at a safe distance - with the support of their remote concierge, al fresco dining and sprawling setting. Gift vouchers with added benefits are also now available for those who can’t wait to book, featuring extra treats including the chance to win dinner for two.



On arrival guests will be guided remotely through booking and check in and given independent access to their private suite after a temperature check. Selected for their secluded positioning on the estate, each suite features a private entrance and outside area overlooking the parkland. Inside, guests can disentangle with the help of the signature roll-top bath and Noble Isle amenities, proudly made in the British Isles, or cosy up next to the wood burning stove. A selection of estate-to-plate favourites will be available for al fresco dining in the courtyard or in-suite from the acclaimed Coach House. A two-night minimum stay will allow the team to carefully manage those on site and allow guests to feel safe in their own slice of Yorkshire countryside.



The great outdoors remains firmly open and guests will have access to a selection of walking routes around the 200-acre countryside estate. Guests will receive maps that showcase a selection of local routes, from the estate’s own two-acre Walled Garden to longer hikes that explore the regions wide open spaces.



“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a testing time for everyone, and we are so excited to be able to invite people back to recoup at Middleton Lodge Estate and enjoy the bountiful Yorkshire countryside, all at a safe distance,” said James Allison, Owner & General Manager, Middleton Lodge Estate. “The safety of our staff and guests is of the upmost priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure people feel at home on site and find solace in the cosy suites and wide-open spaces that surround us.”



Gift vouchers are available for those who are desperate to revisit and offer discounts for weeknight stays, along with added extras including a bottle of sparkling on arrival and the chance to win dinner for two. The estate will also welcome diners for an exclusive pop up weekend, 'A Taste of Middleton Lodge Estate' on Friday 9th, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.



As always, Middleton Lodge Estate adheres to strict hygiene and safety guidelines. In addition to these they are taking extra precautions to limit interaction between staff and guests, and further boost deep cleaning practices. Though largely out of sight, the team will be available to assist guests remotely with any needs or requirements during their stay. They do ask that guests do not travel if they are not fit to do so and follow the latest government guidelines.



Gift someone a two-night weeknight stay at Middleton Lodge Estate for £378 including a bottle of sparkling on arrival and the chance to win dinner for two.



Visit Middleton Lodge Estate for a contactless stay from £169 per room on a bed & breakfast basis, two-night minimum stay.



