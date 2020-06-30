Kensho Psarou proudly welcomes guests back to Paradise in Mykonos

The 5-star boutique hotel is opening on July 2nd, 2020

Kenshō Psarou, the hotel found glistening on the golden sands of Mykonos’ world-renowned Psarou beach, cannot wait to welcome back guests and share its exclusive home with everyone again from July 2nd.





For so long, the wonders of Mykonos have gone unloved with everyone at home, and the jewel in the island's crown has been missing: You. But with both Greece being one of the safest places in Europe and several countries giving the green light for travel, Kenshō Psarou is opening; and it's the perfect place to relax and release the anxieties of the last few months. The hotel will fulfil your every need and keep you completely safe throughout your stay.



Just one look at the complex tells you why so many people are eagerly awaiting Kenshō Psarou’s opening. Slate and stone combine with local wood and wicker to complement the masterful Aegean architecture seen throughout the hotel. Every suite is unique, each telling its own story with original artwork and designer furniture. This individuality that defines each suite allows you to personalise your stay, as you can choose from an array of different sized rooms with all kinds of sea views and either a hot tub or a plunge pool, depending on your preference.



Furthermore, Kenshō Psarou Beach Restaurant & Bar provides you with one of Mykonos’ most magical gastronomic experiences courtesy of Mykonian Chef Hippocrates Anagnostelis, whose reinvention of Mediterranean cuisine by infusing Japanese and Peruvian flavours makes his seafood dishes tantalise your taste buds in ways you’ve never conceived.



While relaxation in Kenshō Psarou is euphoric, you hardly need to move far to feel the sand between your toes and marvel at the blue expanse on a sun lounger, with a cocktail from the beach bar. And Kenshō’s spa indulges you with VIP services, where therapeutic treatments, such as the Spa Water Pod and countless decadent massages, align your body and mind in perfect harmony.



However, beyond simply providing you with an unforgettable holiday, Kenshō Psarou is committed to ensuring your health and safety while you enjoy a worry-free experience. The hotel has prepared tirelessly to modify their operational procedures to align with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization and the Greek health authorities.



