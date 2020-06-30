It’s time for great new adventures on the great estate as The Coniston gears up for reopening

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa are delighted to announce that they will be reopening on 6 July 2020.

The award-winning hotel, located on a picturesque 1,400 acre estate in Coniston Cold near Skipton, closed its doors on 21 March 2020 as the country went into lockdown because of the COVID-19 crisis, now over three months later the much loved venue prepares to welcome guests back from next week.





The hotel will initially open with a slightly limited offering with approximately half of their bedrooms, one restaurant and some outdoor activities.



With health and safety of their staff, customers and community of paramount importance, the hotel will be adhering to the highest levels of hygiene and sanitation at all times, following Government guidance by introducing new protocols and applying the best practices in social distancing and PPE.



In preparation of reopening, the team have been busy behind the scenes ensuring an exciting offer for when they welcome guests back.



The buildings, gardens and grounds of The Coniston’s enviable location have all been lovingly maintained and they have created a whole host of new outdoor activities so that residents and diners can really explore their enchanting estate. Take to the tracks on one of their new walking trails, hire one of their new electric bikes and cast a line on their 24 acre lake with their exciting fly fishing offering, there is so much to do. Scenic lakeside and moorland picnic areas have been created and visitors can even book a freshly prepared picnic complete with sandwiches, savouries and cakes to add to their adventure.



One of the biggest improvements to the hotel’s offering is the extensive refurbishment and name change of their ‘Huntsman’s Lodge’ restaurant. Now known as ‘The View’ restaurant because of its unique location and unrivalled views of the spectacular surrounding countryside, the establishment now has new décor and furnishings giving it a fresh, modern look. The highlight of this project however is the enhanced external space. Boasting cover, lighting and heating, the alfresco dining area will allow diners to breathe in the fresh Yorkshire air and enjoy the breath-taking views all-year-round. Combined with a brand new menu that has local produce at its heart, ‘The View’ is one of the most unique dining spaces in Yorkshire.



Michael Bannister, Owner and Chairman of The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa commented: “As a family run business, we consider our customers, community and staff part of our family and are very much looking forward to reopening our doors to reunite with them.



It is important to us that our guests and team feel safe and relaxed at all times, which is why we have put together reassuring reopening guidance to ensure our commitment to them and that we are completely COVID-19 compliant.



We are incredibly lucky to be located where we are on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, and with our recent enhancements, will really be encouraging our guests to go outdoors and explore our estate and beyond.



In reopening our doors, we will remain the place to reconnect with loved ones on our private 1,400 acre estate, to rediscover Yorkshire’s green and pleasant land with the Dales on our doorstep and to relax with an escape from everyday life. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back!”



