Rosewood Hotels & Resorts embarks on resilient global recovery

The Ultra-Luxury Hotel Brand Re-emerges with New Programming and Experiences to Encourage Safe and Engaging Stays as Travel Resumes

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, the ultra-luxury hospitality company that manages 28 properties worldwide, is pleased to share new plans and strategies as part of the brand’s continued path to global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. span>





Rosewood has begun reopening its properties worldwide with new and heightened health and safety protocols, experiences and offerings that cater to the current climate, while the brand also continues to execute its global growth strategy with 19 properties under development in both key gateway cities and emerging destinations alike.



Rosewood recently announced the addition of the iconic Le Guanahani resort on St. Barth in the French West Indies, scheduled to reopen under the Rosewood flag in 2021.



Rosewood’s thoughtful recovery is both a reflection and result of the brand’s strong positioning within the industry, which was built upon core philosophies that speak to today’s luxury travel landscape; it is evidenced as business has already returned robustly to its hotel and resort properties in mainland China and Hong Kong, with room occupancy rates trending positively since mid-May 2020. This promising growth was reinforced by the brand’s latest campaigns focusing on domestic travel and local staycations, and also resulted in a significant increase in food and beverage business across key properties in Asia, with some excelling beyond budgeted forecast. Guided by the notion of Relationship Hospitality, which centers on a belief that true hospitality is found in the nurturing and building of strong relationships with guests, associates and communities, as well as a residential quality that places a heavy emphasis on privacy and comfort, Rosewood is well poised to continue its legacy as a leader in the luxury hospitality space with the onset of new travel preferences and priorities.



Already underway and slated to continue rolling out through the remainder of the year, the strategic reopening of Rosewood’s properties is led by the brand’s enhanced health and safety program, Commitment to Care. Encompassing comprehensive and rigorous operational protocols and practices, both back-of-house and guest-facing, the multi-pronged program provides Rosewood’s global community with the utmost in safety and security, bolstering the exceptional level of service for which the brand has become known.



“Following an undeniably difficult time, we are thrilled to have begun progressively reopening our properties across the globe and resuming operations at the high standards of safety and service that our guests have come to expect,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We are already several months into navigating the “new normal,” and are buoyed by the quick recovery our properties in China have experienced in just a few months. As travel begins to resume globally, now more than ever we are embracing our guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy to provide guests with the continued opportunity for transformative travel that embraces the sensibilities of our destinations.”



In tandem with the reopenings, Rosewood has introduced a selection of offerings designed to cater to the evolving needs of guests whose travel patterns have shifted towards more local and domestic locations as travel resumes. An evolution of the typical “staycation,” Summer at Rosewood is intended to offer residents in Rosewood’s main drive-markets a seamless and carefree mini-escape. In addition to value-adding elements such as extended check-in and check-out hours, each participating property has curated a collection of authentic activities that allow for an engaging and educational stay. At Rosewood Hong Kong, for example, the well-received Summer at Rosewood package offers myriad activities for both parents and kids, ranging from sailing classes with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club to cheese and wine pairing tutorials led by the hotel’s resident sommelier, as well as exclusive experiences with renowned luxury brands including Cartier and Christie’s. Available across thirteen Rosewood properties in the United States, Caribbean, Middle East and Mexico, the Family Time package offers its own selection of inspired activities and benefits, these designed with children in mind, from kid-friendly welcome amenities and experiences to complimentary meals for those aged twelve and under. Suite and Villa Sojourn, built in response to the uptick in requests for more privatized stays this summer, the program provides guests with a selection of exclusive benefits designed to offer an even more personalized experience in one of the collection’s incredible suites, villas or residences. Promoting the benefits of health and wellness, Rosewood Reset incorporates culturally inspired spa experiences to create ample opportunity for rest and relaxation. Asaya Hong Kong, the brand’s holistic integrative wellness destination, offers local members and day guests a complete eco-system of wellness, ranging from physical therapies to sessions with dedicated health coaches, and transformative self-expansion and evolution programming. Lastly, More Rosewood returns for the summer 2020 season to offer a complimentary night of accommodations for qualifying stays, inviting guests to take more time to roam or relax, with several inclusive of a resort, spa or dining credit.



