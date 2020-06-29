The Newt in Somerset welcomes guests from 15th July 2020

One of Britain's most coveted country estates, The Newt in Somerset, is delighted to announce that following temporary closure in line with the Government directive, the hotel will reopen to guests on 15 July 2020.





Edward Workman, CEO of the hotel and gardens near Bruton, Somerset, said: “We’re thrilled to be reopening our doors and very much look forward to welcoming guests back to our hotel, just as Somerset comes into its own for balmy late summer evenings. We have taken every possible step to safeguard the welfare of our guests and staff. Precautions have been thoughtfully and innovatively implemented to comply with government guidelines, while also ensuring that the guest experience is not overly compromised or diminished. We’re looking forward to our guests sipping cyder in the sunshine and letting the fresh country air still their mind and feed their soul.”



Throughout the hotel’s closure, the team have been keeping busy - using the time to diversify and adapt, just like the estate’s small amphibian namesake, known for its ability to regenerate. The Mobile Newt was launched in May, as an immediate response to the government lockdown – providing the local community with a free home delivery service of fresh and nutritious food from the gardens, Kitchens, Bakery, Butchery and Creamery, including the newly-launched limited release Fine Rosé Cyder, pressed fresh on site by the expert cyder team. This service has recently expanded, now delivering to all London boroughs and the City.



With fresh air, sunshine and open spaces more important than ever, The Newt’s acres of gardens and miles of estate walks have remained open throughout. They are open daily to visitors from 9am to 6pm, providing a safe place to take daily exercise or enjoy a socially distanced picnic with friends and family, available to pre-order and collect at the Cyder Bar. For the very first time, the gardens were opened after hours for a series of ‘Garden Lates’ – allowing guests to enjoy a much-needed ‘evening out’ to escape and recharge, watching the sun set accompanied by a picnic supper and live violin, served by the hotel team.



The numbers of tables have been reduced indoors and dining hours have been extended during times of higher occupancy. Outdoor dining spaces have been expanded for guests to enjoy the same delicious meal with a garden view. The Newt’s signature breakfast table will now be enjoyed as a personal breakfast tray. In addition, the hotel will be offering guests a range of tasty ‘to-go’ options, including an extended room service menu, picnic hampers and pre-mixed cocktails inspired by the Somerset setting.



Whilst the gym, swimming pool, treatment rooms and changing rooms will remain closed for the time being, guests will be able to enjoy a spa experience in other ways – from in-room treatment boxes to yoga on the terraced lawn. The Newt’s therapists and gardeners have been working together to create a programme of interactive healing workshops using the new medicinal herb garden.



While the experience may feel a little different from before, the hotel will deliver the same relaxed atmosphere and warm welcome that guests have come to expect from The Newt, staying true to their roots.



Room rates from £275 per night based on two sharing on a B&B basis, including a mini larder as well as access to the gardens and estate. Minimum stay of two nights to encourage fewer room changeovers.



