Tongsai Bay, Thailand: Reopening on July 1st, 2020

The Tongsai Bay on Koh Samui in Thailand is preparing for its reopening on July 01st, 2020. The team is looking forward to welcoming their guests again and offering the usual authentic and warm service known from The Tongsai Bay.





In this "new normality", the hotel has set the goal of providing both safety and comfort. The well-being of all guests and team members is of the greatest importance and the hotel has taken a close look at the safety precautions to maintain health and has created a concept that maintains protection and certainty.



The Tongsai Bay strictly follows the guidelines of the local government and the World Health Organization. The standard operating procedures include increased cleaning and hygiene measures in accordance with the new requirements of the industry. All areas of the hotel from public areas, spa and gym, as well as the beach and pools, are covered by safety measures so that you can have the most secure vacation possible while staying at The Tongsai Bay.



