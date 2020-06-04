Frasers Hospitality first to achieve ISAAP Accreditation across full EMEA portfolio

Frasers Hospitality, a global leader in serviced and hotel residences, has become the first hospitality brand to be awarded ASAP’s ISAAP Compliance Accreditation across the twelve countries it operates in across EMEA.





This Accreditation, the industry’s first, offers assurance to travel buyers and guests that Frasers properties throughout the EMEA region achieve the stringent ISAAP Global Standard for safety and service, including the COVID-19 sanitisation requirements, in addition to security, fire risk management and discrimination.



A further seven countries have also been added to ASAP’s Accredited Members group, with Frasers properties across Turkey, Bahrain, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE now recognised.



Named the World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand for the sixth consecutive year at the 2019 World Travel Awards, Frasers Hospitality operates a range of Gold-Standard serviced apartments, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels, with more than 23,600 keys worldwide, including the UK brands Malmaison and Hotel du Vin. It has been a member of ASAP for the past seven years.



Rebecca Hollants Van Loocke, Frasers Hospitality COO EMEA, says: “We have implemented unified standards across all our properties to gain the Accreditation across all of them. But we are delighted to be able to announce that we have now achieved this valuable award in all twelve countries in EMEA where we have a presence.



"It is a testament to ASAP that the standards are so high and consistent across all regions worldwide. I would also like to pay tribute to our teams who have worked hard to achieve these exacting, industry-leading standards.”



James Foice, ASAP CEO, says: "In these difficult times, travellers naturally want the reassurance that the ISAAP international Accreditation standard offers to guests staying in serviced apartments worldwide.



“It's so encouraging that Frasers Hospitality sees the value in offering this reassurance to its guests, and reinforces the strength of our partnership that they were so determined to meet this new geographical milestone.



“The addition of Frasers Hospitality serviced apartments in seven more countries also shows how ASAP's reach is continuing to grow into new markets around the world, and strengthens the growing role serviced apartments - especially those offering the reassurance of Accreditation - will play in the future.”



It is a requirement that all ASAP Members, now in 25 countries and offering more than 3 million bed nights across 100,000 apartments each year, have reached a minimum quality standard governing guest experience, duty of care, COVID-19 proof sanitisation standards and security. Once ISAAP Accreditation is awarded, the same rigorous set of criteria are reviewed and updated regularly, so they remain relevant and retain credibility and value.



James Foice concludes: “We are delighted that Frasers Hospitality have supported what we do for many years now. This achievement across EMEA is a tremendous way of furthering our industry aspirations that the guest experience always, and consistently, delights customers.”



