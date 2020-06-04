ELIVI SKIATHOS to open for the 2020 Season on 1st July

New Activities Encourage Guests to Reconnect with Nature in a Secluded Pine Forest Setting

ELIVI SKIATHOS is delighted to announce it will be reopening for the 2020 season on 1st July. Encircled by a wildlife refuge, natural lagoon, and pine forest, the five-star beachfront hotel will open for the 2020 season with a range of new activities that encourage guests to reconnect with nature.





The new activities include mindfulness walks through the forested headland with picnic hampers provided by the hotel and an off-road island safari showcasing the island’s hidden beauty spots.



With 25 clearly marked nature trails surrounding the hotel that lead to the island’s most peaceful beaches, guests can partake in a series of walks at their own leisure with complimentary maps provided by the hotel. ELIVI SKIATHOS will provide a small picnic hamper made up of locally sourced food including feta cheese, tzatziki, and fresh fruits, for guests to enjoy in the rich natural surroundings of the secluded beaches and forests they will discover on route.



The hotel’s new, off-road, 4x4 Greek Safari allows guests to visit hidden gems that would be otherwise inaccessible. Encompassing 60km of the island, the safari showcases the spectacular scenery and nature Skiathos is famous for, including remote beaches, wild flora and many rare bird species such as the black swan found in the surrounding waters of ELIVI SKIATHOS. Guest will stop off at beauty spots including Kechria beach, known for its extraordinary fine sand and crystal-clear waters, the picture-perfect Elias bay, and Mandraki beach, a secluded beach only accessible by dirt roads. The safari is available for private use only for up to three adults or a family of five.



Spread across 213 acres, ELIVI SKIATHOS is tucked away in an area of natural beauty on the southwest of the island, with direct access to four of the island’s best beaches. The hotel is separated into three distinct accommodation areas, well spread-out across the vast acreage. ELIVI Xenia Hotel features 32 rooms on a hilltop overlooking lush greenery and the Aegean Sea, 67 Elivi Grace Rooms & Suites sit directly on the beach and 61 Nest Rooms, Villas and Suites lay dotted amongst pine trees and olive groves. The hotel was developed by father and daughter Elias and Vivi Nathanailidi and welcomes young, old, families and couples alike.



The hotel will open with enhanced health and safety protocols to safeguard guests visiting this summer. These include online check-in to reduce face-to-face contact, the use of ULV fogging equipment to thoroughly disinfect rooms, regular disinfection of high-touch areas, hand sanitiser dispensers in all public areas for customers to use and complimentary travel-size hand sanitisers in each room.



The private off-road safari with ELIVI SKIATHOS costs €400 (£359 approx.), for up to three adults or a family of five.



Picnic hampers can be provided at a cost of €25 per hamper.



Rates for the 2020 season at ELIVI SKIATHOS start from €286 (£252 approx.) per night based on two people sharing a room.



