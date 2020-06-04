Great Hotels of the World forges partnership with Customer Alliance to create ‘Guest Trust’ in a post-Covid World

Customer Service and Reputation Management will be at the heart of the booking process for the coming years

Great Hotels of the World (GHOTW), the global sales and marketing representation company for upscale independent hotels, has partnered with Customer Alliance, one of the European market leaders for guest experience and online reputation management.





Through this partnership, the Customer Alliance tool will complement GHOTW’s booking and distribution software (by GuestCentric) to enable the company’s portfolio of members to take full control over their online reputation. This includes collecting, centralizing, analyzing as well as distributing guest feedback to leading review platforms to increase online visibility and generate more direct bookings. The Customer Alliance tool will the distribution of reviews to leading review portals such as TripAdvisor, Google or HolidayCheck to strengthen their visibility. The company’s widget and certificate are ideal to display reviews with pride while building trust with website visitors and converting more direct bookings.



““We recognize that the pandemic has accelerated some changes that were already taking place in the marketplace. Very prominent is the shift in consumer trust from intermediaries to the direct brand experience, most notably the properties, their frontline staff and other customer experiences. Thus, through our partnership with Customer Alliance we are increasing transparency, making client testimonials more visible and a key part of the booking journey. We are also providing hoteliers with a platform where they can manage their reputation, now in the hands of their customers, so that in turn they can work to retain their customer loyalty and advocacy for a lifetime,” says Pedro Colaco, CEO of Great Hotels of the World.



“We are very proud that we can give Great Hotels of the World full control over their online reputation”, adds Moritz Klussmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Customer Alliance. "Guest feedback influences our booking behaviour like never before; hardly anyone books a hotel room without having read the online reviews of other guests. And especially after a crisis as the COVID-19 pandemic, hoteliers need to set up a long-term strategy to promote their strengths, especially in terms of cleanliness and hygiene to guests. Learning from your guests´ feedback and increasing your visibility will be a major competitive advantage to emerge stronger from such crisis.”



GHOTW’s partnership with Customer Alliance follows hot on the heels of its recent partnership with techtalk.travel , a newly-launched multimedia platform that provides members – all hotel and travel professionals - curated, relevant and easy-to-understand content on technology issues that impact their business. techtalk.travel provides GHOTW hotel members with the most relevant content on all things technology, throughout the year: editorials, videos, podcasts and articles - unbiased and ad-free. The platform can also be accessed on the go via the mobile application, available for iOS and Android.



