Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to reopen on 1st July 2020

The glamorous masterpiece hotel at the epicentre of the French Riviera, announces 2020 opening date for its 150th anniversary season

The iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, part of the prestigious Oetker Collection hotels, will reopen its doors on Wednesday 1st July 2020 and welcome back its illustrious guests for its 150th anniversary season, just in time for the height of summer.





Hidden away on the southernmost tip of Cap d’Antibes, this legendary place has played host to some of the greatest names in art, cinema, literature, politics and business over the past 150 years, and remains beloved the world over by generations of families who return year on year. The grand dame has withstood the test of time and evolved gracefully, ever since Queen Victoria first visited the area in 1882 drawn by warmer winters and took with her a steady stream of English aristocrats, thereby sealing the Riviera’s reputation for years to come.



Following the guidance of the French Ministry of Health with regards to health, hygiene and social distancing protocols, upon reopening the full hotel on 1st July, guests will have full access to Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s iconic saltwater swimming pool, water activities, tennis courts and fitness centre, as well as the option to enjoy spa treatments in outdoor cabanas or the gazebo. A private limousine transfer service is available, as is the ‘Meet & Greet’ service to expedite arrivals into Nice Côte d’Azur airport. The hotel’s private seaside cabanas – part of the mythical Riviera experience since the 1930s – can be booked for full days for visitors to experience private, peaceful al fresco lunches while enjoying uninterrupted views over the Mediterranean in an intimate setting. These secluded sanctuaries between pine groves and the sea were created for sunbathing while listening to the sound of the water lapping against the rocks, but are equally chic for private lunches or romantic dinners. In addition, the Eden-Roc Grill – the quintessential symbol of summer with the Mediterranean as its backdrop – will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



To follow later in the month of July, visitors will discover brand-new additions in celebration of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s 150 years, including ‘new look’ social areas and restaurants. The celebrated hotel carries stories, memories and anecdotes of the personalities who have visited in its DNA, and with this in mind, Brazilian architect and designer Patricia Anastassiadis was commissioned for the new design concept for the three main dining areas: the piano-bar La Rotonde; and the lunchtime Eden-Roc Restaurant that by night transforms into the Louroc Restaurant for dinner.



Managing Director, Philippe Perd said: “We look forward to welcoming guests back to our jewel on the Mediterranean where they can relax, recharge and let us take care of every single detail. It is times like these, when society emerges from a challenging period, that the true meaning of leisure is most deeply felt. My teams and I are proud of our 150-year tradition of hospitality, an enduring legacy that we lean on season after season to create unforgettable memories for our guests.”



