Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Awarded “The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA” Certification

Mr. Khemmapol Auitayakul (left), the Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, presented the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA” certification under the Hotel, Accommodation and Meeting Place category to Mr. Daniel Simon (left), the General Manager of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.





Having successfully passed a strict inspection of preventive measures implemented to ensure that both Thai and foreign tourists have a positive experience, Anantara Siam Bangkok became the first Anantara hotel in Thailand to receive the certification.



Earlier, the property also received a certificate of a Lodging Facility with High Hygiene and Safety Standards from the Department of Health and Ministry of Public Health. The two certificates reassure travellers of the facility’s high health and safety standards and the management’s commitment to their personal safety.



Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel has implemented sweeping new health and hygiene measures focusing on guests’ wellbeing. The new ‘Stay with Peace of Mind’ programme enhances levels of sanitation and uses Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants for the use against COVID-19 and other bacteria throughout all public areas, including lobby, reception, fitness centre, pool area, guest rooms and meeting and event venues. Enhanced hygiene measures also includes the use of electrostatic spray technology, to achieve a higher level of coverage for the application of cleaners and sanitisers for surface disinfection, the availability of hand sanitisers as well as a range of specific extra measures such as disinfecting hotel key cards, to ensure guests’ health and safety throughout their stay. The guidelines are fully compliant with several expert advisories including Ecolab and Diversey, global leaders in delivering excellence in cleaning and hygiene technology.



