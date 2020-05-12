Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts announce Purely Palace, an enhancement program, ensuring the safety and health of all guests

The brands’ newest cleanliness protocols include 140 preventive actions to ensure guests will be safe and have peace of mind throughout their stay at all Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts properties.

Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts, leaders in five-star, all-inclusive and adults-only luxury resort accommodations, announces Purely Palace, advanced safety and cleanliness initiative for all resorts.





This new program includes enhanced preventive actions across all points of contact. For more than 35 years, Palace Resorts has been committed to providing the best and safest experience for all guests by constantly implementing and strengthening health and safety protocols. In light of Covid-19 and to reassure future visitors, this new program will go above and beyond the stringent quality controls already in place, ensuring the health and safety of all guests and team members.



These new and enhanced measures will be implemented immediately across all Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts properties:

INCREASED TEAM MEMBER SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

• Team members will have their temperature checked upon entering the premises.

• Uniforms will be completely sanitized.

• Footwear will be properly disinfected.

• Team members will be equipped with face masks, which will be replaced every four hours.



PRECAUTIONARY FRONT DESK AND GUEST CHECK-IN AREAS MEASURES:

• Guests will be encouraged to check-in online through our resort app. Doing so reduces direct contact at the reception area by up to 90 percent.

• Floor markers have been installed to respect social distancing guidelines.

• Acrylic protective barriers have been installed at all guest check-in areas to protect both the guest and team member.

• Each guest will be asked to sign a declaration of health, confirming they are free of any COVID-19 related symptoms, have not had tested positive or come into contact with anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 30 days.

• Incoming guests’ luggage will be immediately disinfected upon arrival.

ENHANCED SANITATION OF GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS AND SUITES



• Housekeeping teams will follow strict quality and sanitation controls, including mandatory use of gloves, face shields, and facemasks while cleaning and disinfecting guestrooms.

• All mattresses will be professionally steamed to help eliminate any harmful viruses and bacteria.

• Upon guest departure, each room will undergo a complete disinfection process using an electrostatic nebulizer system.

• Sanitation tablets will be installed in air conditioning units to eliminate potential viruses and bacteria.

• A health certification will be placed in each room, guaranteeing that everything has been completely disinfected to the highest and strictest standards.

• Guests will also receive a personal hygiene kit in their rooms, which will include antibacterial gel, facemasks (for optional use, one per person) and disinfecting wipes.



THOROUGH SANITATION AND CROWD CONTROL WITHIN PUBLIC AREAS

• All public areas will be sanitized daily with an electrostatic mist system.

• Indoor and outdoor soft furnishings will be disinfected and spaced according to social distancing requirements.

• Entertainment venues will be disinfected throughout the day and will undergo a deep sanitation process at the end of each performance.

• At shows, families will be seated with enough space between families to respect social distancing guidelines, and our indoor entertainment spaces will have a maximum capacity.

• Nightclubs, bars, and other public facilities, such as The Playroom Kids Club, Wired lounge, and the Fitness Center will have a maximum guest capacity.

• Social distancing will be enforced when waiting in line for outdoor activities such as the Water Park and the FlowRider® Double Wave Simulator, and more.

• The number of people in elevators will be limited, and antibacterial gel dispensers will be placed at each elevator door

• Spa and beauty salons will offer sanitized check-in areas, common areas will be limited to maximum capacity, and all hot tubs and hydrotherapy areas will be kept at controlled temperatures to limit the spread of germs.

• All swim-up pool bars will be closed. ￼



Precautionary signs will be carefully placed throughout the resorts ELEVATED RESTAURANT AND DINING PROTOCOLS

• All buffets will be removed from all restaurants.

• Floor markers will be put in place to enforce social distancing.

• While physical menus will be disinfected after each use, guests will be highly encouraged to view our menus through the resort app.

• All kitchens will continue to follow the highest government sanitation standards.

• Each team member is required to wash their hands every 30 minutes.



STREAMLINED TRANSPORTATION PROCESSES

• All golf carts, lobby-to-lobby buses, and general internal transportation will be disinfected every 30 minutes.

• As for transfers, all vehicles will have a maximum capacity according to their size, so guests are spaced as safely as they can from each other.



Dynamic prevention methods have long been a key practice in ensuring the health of all guests and team members. All resorts are equipped with medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel. The brand has always followed the direction of medical professionals and continuously monitors the advice and instructions provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Ministries of Health in each country Palace Resorts calls home. Along with a dedicated quality control team, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts guarantee the strictest adherence in sanitary standards and pledge seamless implementation of programs to prevent the spread of all illnesses.



As we welcome guests back to our resorts, we are committed to providing the safest environment aligning with the new program. Our aim is to help defeat COVID-19, and we will continue to monitor and evolve our solutions to ensure our guests remain safe and have peace of mind while enjoying their stay.



