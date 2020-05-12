Beachcomber partners with LIBA to introduce the SAFE PLACE label for its hotels

Beachcomber prepares to reopen its hotels post-COVID-19, ensuring guests feel safe and confident

Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels is gearing up for the post-COVID-19 recovery phase and reopening of its resorts with a SAFE PLACE label which the hotel group has developed for its eight hotels in Mauritius. The initiative stems from a partnership with LIBA, an ISO 17025 accredited, international bioanalytical laboratory that already carries out regular unannounced food safety and room hygiene audits, accompanied with sampling and testing, across all Beachcomber hotels. These audits from now on will include certain additional control measures.





As a pioneer and leader in the Mauritian hospitality industry, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels’ is committed to providing its guests, staff, contractors and visitors with a safe and healthy environment. This is clearly set out in the company’s Health & Safety Policy and is part of the hotel group’s numerous safety protocols and procedures monitored and analysed by trusted agencies like SGS, QuantiLab and LIBA. The SAFE PLACE accreditation aims to better reassure guests of all health, hygiene, safety and environmental requirements in place while meeting changing needs, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 health crisis.



The SAFE PLACE label showcases strict safety, hygiene and cleanliness standards, including: health checks for all hotel staff; the presence of an infirmary within the hotel with a nurse or a doctor on call; ongoing training programmes on preventive health measures for all our Beachcomber staff; the application of a cleaning and disinfection protocol in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, including specific procedures with particular attention to cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces in rooms coupled with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR tests.



To better reassure guests, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels is also redefining certain aspects of the guest journey. Masks are recommended in situations where social distancing cannot be adequately maintained. The layout of the restaurants’ tables and chairs will be reviewed to promote adequate social distancing and à la carte service will be prioritised over self-service buffets. Furthermore, guests will be required to take a shower before a spa treatment and a limited number of them will be allowed at any one time in the resorts’ fitness centres, studios and classes.



“Our responsibility as a hotelier is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff; this is the case now more than ever with the pandemic. This labelling scheme, developed in conjunction with LIBA, will enable us to welcome our hotel guests and teams in the best of conditions and ensure their health and safety are adequately taken care of. It is clear that health and safety requisites will be of the greatest importance when choosing a hotel and holiday destination in the future. It is therefore important to take the necessary steps to make travellers feel safe and confident.” says Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels’ CEO, Gilbert Espitalier-Noël.



The SAFE PLACE certification builds upon a set of health and safety measures that are already in place in the Group’s hotels. “Safety & Health has always been a major concern and requirement for Beachcomber. With this new SAFE PLACE label, we are taking another step in meeting enhanced guest expectations in these times of COVID-19 pandemic,” says the Group’s Chief Officer Operational Excellence, Geraldine Koenig. The Group, as part of its risk prevention approach, has implemented over the years a comprehensive safety programme including HACCP certification for its hotels, annual Legionella Risk Assessments, water sampling and testing, as well as Indoor Air Quality monitoring, coupled with unannounced food safety audits and hygiene checks, whether that be by SGS, QuantiLab and LIBA, and as part of a continual improvement approach.



