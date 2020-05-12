Quinta do Lago sharpens environment focus with new strategy

As Europe’s premier modern golf and lifestyle destination, Quinta do Lago is a long-term supporter of golf’s drive to preserve the environment, and the Portuguese resort has underlined its commitment further by unveiling a new eco-strategy to boost its sustainability credentials.





Working closely with the Golf Environment Organisation (GEO) and following its ‘On Course’ environmental stewardship programme, the top sports and family venue in the Algarve has launched a multi-tiered plan with three key aims: to foster nature, conserve resources and support the community.



As well as improving sustainability on its three 18-hole championship courses, Quinta do Lago will adopt an enhanced approach to conservation across other business sectors of the resort including at its world-class sports hub The Campus, The Magnolia Hotel, its 12 bars and restaurants and general resort services.



“Our aim is for Quinta do Lago to become an inspirational, community-engaged and high-profile champion of sustainability,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO at Quinta do Lago.



“The great thing about the golf legacy is that it works so well together with the other different business units of the resort. Golf can be a leader in so many ways; from eco-system services, conservation of wildlife and health and well-being for all ages to creating jobs and adding value to the economy through local supply chains.



“As a resort, we are united in our approach to supporting nature and our communities - conserving resources at the same time – and we’re looking forward to unveiling our new strategy to residents and guests in the coming months.”



Set amongst 2,000 acres of the picturesque Ria Formosa Natural Park and located just 15 minutes from Faro airport, Quinta do Lago is famous for offering residents and guests a variety of lifestyle pursuits and a strong sense of community in an unparalleled location.



The resort created its own farm last year to provide its restaurants with homegrown organic produce and has now announced a series of further measures to help foster nature, including placing information boards on the golf courses and nearby nature trails advising people of the wildlife living nearby.



Improved irrigation and introducing native plants in and around the golf courses to control and remove invasive exotic species; building ‘bug hotels’ for insects – helping to control garden pests so reducing the use of insecticides – increasing the number of bird-nesting boxes and constructing bee houses; removing single-use plastics at its restaurants; and using a new fleet of electric golf buggies across the resort are among the initiatives being introduced to help conserve resources.



And, as one of the biggest employers in the Almancil area with more than 500 staff employed throughout the year, Quinta do Lago also appreciates the importance of supporting the local community in its new eco-strategy.



As well as offering affordable golf to juniors taking up the game and support in playing regional and national tournaments, a series of other events and activities will be available including guided nature walks through the golf courses, educational trips to the resort farm and working closely with the animals living in and around the resort.



Mark Tupling, who was recently appointed as golf course superintendent at Quinta do Lago and will oversee the implementation of the strategy on the golf courses, said: “Quinta do Lago is stunning and I believe the programme that we’ve announced will help to enhance the natural surroundings of the resort and the location even further.



“As a trained agronomist, I am an advocate for environmentally-responsible approaches to life and this is something I also aspire to uphold in the way I manage golf courses. Quinta do Lago is blessed to border the Ria Formosa – one of the world’s largest nature reserves – and working with environmental organisations is a key focus of mine in promoting the benefits that golf courses offer in nature.” Quinta do Lago boasts a combination of world-class golf and lifestyle facilities including three 18-hole championship golf courses and The Campus, a world-class sports hub designed for professionals and amateurs alike to keep fit.



Complementing the sports and leisure amenities is a choice of 12 first-class bars and restaurants that deliver a range of delicious world cuisines, including the acclaimed Bovino Steakhouse and recently-opened Dano’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, and accommodation at the recently-acquired boutique The Magnolia Hotel.



