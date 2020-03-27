La Manga Club donates essential products to charities to support fight against COVID-19

The business, leisure and sports complex located in Cartagena, Murcia, has decided to donate essential products to three local charities with the aim of helping those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis. Together we can all help beat COVID-19.





Given the current global situation caused by COVID-19, La Manga Club has donated different types of food to three local charities to support the work they are doing in favour of those in need and most affected by this global crisis. The resort has given a combination of dairy products, fruit and vegetables, as well as gluten-free and dietary products, to three well-known local charitable organisations, such as the Good Samaritan Home (Hogar del Buen Samaritano), Saint Theresa’s Hospice (Hospitalidad Santa Teresa), and the Food Bank of Cartagena (Banco de Comida de Cartagena).



With this action, La Manga Club is helping those at risk of exclusion and contributing to reduce the inequality gap during COVID-19.



The COVID-19 health crisis adds to the social crisis that already affects the most fragile and delicate people in society so now, more than ever, the help provided by the resort is essential. This symbolic contribution helps to improve the current situation and provides support to those that need it most.



In addition, La Manga Club takes this opportunity to thank the effort and hard work carried out by all the professionals across different sectors, from those involved in the day to day supply chain management, to those working in health, social care and in charge of protecting our society. They are all providing their resources while risking exposure to the virus. La Manga Club joins the entire community to express their support and praise their work. Together, by staying at home, we will overcome this pandemic.



