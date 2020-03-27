Kempinski Hotels grants bonus nights to loyal KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY members  

At a time when travel is becoming ever more restricted, Kempinski Hotels has decided to show their KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY members who are or have been affected by recently implemented travel regulations that they are highly valued by the luxurious hotel group: In case of an interrupted stay members of Kempinski Hotel’s loyalty programme will not only be recognised for the nights effectively stayed, but also the nights they had to cut short during that trip.





Kempinski Hotels is a major shareholder of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and a founding member of the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands, which brings together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 85 countries. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 17 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel.



“Our loyal guests are very important to us and in these difficult times we want to prove our guest’s loyalty is highly valued in a meaningful way” says Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the management board at Kempinski Hotels. “We continue to grant all tier nights for a stay that was interrupted by a country or region’s restrictions due to COVID19 concerns.”



The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme offers guests bespoke advantages during their journey, exclusive benefits in their room as well as the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local culture. A key feature of the program are amazing Local Experience Awards, which allow guests to explore the uniqueness of each destination by partaking in money-can’t-buy-experiences, all with the distinctive Kempinski touch. The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme also offers enhanced benefits in all partner brands of the GHA network. www.discoveryloyalty.com www.globalhotelalliance.com



