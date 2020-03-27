Kempinski Hotels is a major shareholder of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and a founding member of the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands, which brings together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 85 countries. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 17 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel.
“Our loyal guests are very important to us and in these difficult times we want to prove our guest’s loyalty is highly valued in a meaningful way” says Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the management board at Kempinski Hotels. “We continue to grant all tier nights for a stay that was interrupted by a country or region’s restrictions due to COVID19 concerns.”
The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme offers guests bespoke advantages during their journey, exclusive benefits in their room as well as the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local culture. A key feature of the program are amazing Local Experience Awards, which allow guests to explore the uniqueness of each destination by partaking in money-can’t-buy-experiences, all with the distinctive Kempinski touch. The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme also offers enhanced benefits in all partner brands of the GHA network. www.discoveryloyalty.com www.globalhotelalliance.com
Kempinski Hotels grants bonus nights to loyal KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY members
